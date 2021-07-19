Honda hopes to save Verstappen’s engine

Verstappen crashed into the tire fender at the corner Copse on the first lap of Sunday’s race after a touch with Lewis Hamilton, his rival for the 2021 F1 world championship.

The car’s sensors estimated the impact to be 51G, which was the biggest crash of Verstappen’s career.

Red Bull fears that the chassis will be irreparable, something that if it also happened with the power unit could have great consequences, since it would force Verstappen to mount the third and last engine of his assignment for 2021 in the next race in Hungary.

So you will likely need a fourth engine – and therefore have to serve a penalty on the grid – towards the end of the season.

With the F1 title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes so balanced, a late-season starting grid penalty could prove costly and give rivals the upper hand.

Honda F1 Technical Director, Toyoharu Tanabe, said he had feared the worst for the power unit when footage of Verstappen’s wrecked car was shown.

However, he says the initial post-race analysis has offered some optimism about the situation, although a full inspection in Japan will be necessary to be totally sure.

“When I first saw the images of the car lifted, I thought there was a lot of damage,” Tanabe said.

“But it actually appears that the damage is less than what we saw at the beginning. However, the actual damage cannot be told by how it looks when it is in the car.”

“So we would like to send it back to HRD in Sakura and check it out before making a decision.”

Asked about the consequences of a 51G impact on an engine, Tanabe said: “I honestly don’t know because the damages vary depending on the location.”

Red Bull will face new cost issues as a result of the accident, as any extra spending on repairs and production of new parts will have to come out of budget that could have been spent on development. “

Earlier this year it was estimated that Mercedes faced an extra bill of $ 1.3 million for the Valtteri Bottas accident at the Emilia Romagna GP.