The Japanese company had to stop part of its factories due to a cyber attack

The F1 department works normally on the return to the circuits

Honda’s Formula 1 work has not been affected by the computer attack that the company has suffered this week. The Japanese prepare to return to the circuits normally, despite the fact that the company has had to stop part of its world production after what happened.

Honda’s Formula 1 operations have not been affected by the cyber attack that the company confirmed yesterday that its servers had suffered this Monday, according to the website Race Fans website.

When the Honda computer scientists detected the intrusion, they raised the alarm and the decision was made to stop the factories in order to verify that the quality control systems had not been affected. As a result of what happened, their employees were left without access to some internal systems and even part of the production they develop outside Japan had to be stopped.

Honda’s power units are manufactured in Sakura and in addition, the Japanese have a second factory within the F1 department in Milton Keynes, in the United Kingdom. None of these locations have been affected by the cyber attack. “F1 operations continue as normal as we prepare for the return of the F1 season“they explain from the company.

The hiatus in Honda’s production was made to ensure that the quality control systems of its factories were not affected. The Japanese manufacturer has explained that the virus infected its internal servers and affected factories around the world, to the point that some had to be temporarily closed.

Yesterday some centers recovered activity, but those in Brazil, India and Turkey were still closed. Nor has the Ohio factory, the largest of the brand in the United States, the cradle of 20 million vehicles since 1982, returned to work.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard