Honda creates navigation system (GPS) in footwear to help blind people

These days, finding your way when you’re lost is as simple as pulling out your phone, tapping a navigation app, entering the address, and looking at directions. Simple. However, things are a bit more complicated when you have a visual disability. To help these pedestrians find an easier way in urban areas, Ashirase, A company of Sling, Is developing an integrated navigation system (GPS) in the shoe.

Starting from a business perspective, Honda has announced a new company – or something like that – under the name Ashirase. These sneakers are the first material proposal that have emerged from the program Ignition, created by Honda to launch new companies. The first product to emerge from the Japanese initiative is quite interesting, revolutionary even, despite the fact that not aimed at the automotive world. Of course, the name of the technology is the same as that of the new business entity: Airashe.

As for how it works, the Ashirase system employs a smartphone app and a vibration device with an attached motion sensor inside the program. With the different vibrations, Ashirase will “tell” its user when to go straight, turn right, turn left and stop. Honda mentions that the product should allow an intuitive understanding of the route so that users do not have to be constantly attentive to directions, achieving a safer and more relaxed walk.

As the Tokyo firm says, when you have to go forward, the vibration sensor located in front of the device is activated to indicate that you have to continue moving forward. When it’s time to turn, the system will vibrate to the left or right side to indicate the direction to go. The company also points out that this navigation system integrated into the footwear does not affect the user’s ability to use a cane or hear ambient noise, as well as the traffic or the singing of the birds.

The navigation system was developed by Chinese Wataru, after one of the members of this family suffered an accident, which turned its attention to the development of mobility devices for people with visual disabilities. He then applied to the aforementioned Honda Startup Program (Ignition), which allows the brand’s associates in their land to present ideas and proposals that could well be marketed within the company or through a newly created one.

Although we have said that it is a prototype, Honda Aims to Begin Sales of Ashirase Footwear in March 2023, certainly well received by a great group of people. And if you were still wondering if this GPS is valid for any type of footwear, yes, Honda has thought about it too. So you don’t have to worry about style either, just make it happen and make it as accessible to those who need it.

