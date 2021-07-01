Honda civic type r 2022 renders

When the new Honda Civic hatchback, which arrives to accompany the sedan version we met in April, was unveiled last week, we knew it was only a matter of time before the renders of what will be the inevitable Type R version. And, said and done, here are the first few courtesy of KDesign AG.

Naturally the designer took the official images of the Honda Civic hatchback and went from there to add all the accessories expected for the Type R: ahead is a new bumper, the Type R emblem on the grille and a splitter that runs along the entire lower front part adorned with a red line.

Honda Civic Type R 2022, KDesign render

This line extends to the side skirts and matches the brake calipers painted in the same color. Guiding us through these renders in the back the only changes to the Honda Civic Type R would be the new brake lights because the spoiler and the defense with the three exhaust exits are the same that we see in the current one.

At the moment it is difficult to know for sure how successful these renderings are given that the only actual images we’ve seen of the Honda Civic Type R are of a unit with a camouflage full. In any case, it has been said that this new version could be a little more “contained” in its design.

2022 Honda Civic Type R, Automedia spy photo

The mechanical part also remains a mystery. As well as it is said that the new Honda Civic Type R could receive a hybrid motorization it will most likely keep the same 2.0-liter turbo and six-speed manual transmission, only with something more than the 306 horsepower of the current model.

The 2022 Honda Civic Type R is expected to be unveiled sometime next year.

2022 Honda Civic Type R, Automedia spy photo