Will keep the current 2.0-liter gasoline engine

Its power will exceed 320 horses

The new Honda Civic Type R, which will presumably arrive in 2022, will be larger than the current one and will still have a thermal engine whose power will exceed the current 320 horsepower.

The aggressive electrification strategy of Sling It contemplates that each of its vehicles for sale in Europe will have a version of this type as early as 2022. Luckily for the most purists this does not include the next Honda Civic Type R, whose arrival is estimated precisely for that year.

The first prototypes of the new Type R they are already tested in the field, as reported by Auto Express. These anticipate that the new version of the Japanese ‘hot hatch’ will be larger than the one sold today, whose length is 4.52 meters and its battle of 2.70. What will not change will be their appearance, which again will be considerably more aggressive than the rest of the Civic. Its large rear wing, one of its most distinctive aspects, will be present again.

However, the most important thing that can be anticipated about the new Honda Civic Type R is that it will again have a heat engine. No electrification. The sports compact will be powered again thanks to the 2.0-liter turbo engine that it already has, although it will surely have more horsepower than the 320 it currently offers. Improvements are also expected in terms of efficiency, in addition to a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive system.

The arrival of the new Honda Civic Type R in 2022 it will represent a new example of another of the brand’s strategic pillars, which is a shorter life cycle of its vehicles than that of its rivals. While generations of its European rivals ‘live’ for about eight years, Honda aims to shorten this time to four or five.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard