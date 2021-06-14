Honda Civic Hatchback: The “compact” body already has a debut date

Little by little, very slowly the eleventh generation of the Honca Civic is revealing its secrets. You may think that I am repeating myself with this model, but no, it is not like that. What happens is that the firm is taking with a lot of “pachorra” the launch of the different versions that will make up its range. Thus, very recently we learned about the sedan body the one that, if all goes well, will win the highest number of sales of its commercial mix.

Now, after waiting for a couple of months, the time has come to give meet the Honda Civic Hatchback. The body with the greatest commercial pull in Europe is presented before our eyes hidden in a teaser. This maneuver, in the brand, is not new, because with his brother saloon he already did the same. But be careful, that is not the only good news that comes. They wanted to take advantage of confirm the official date where will your debut.

The official presentation of the Honda Civic Hatchback will be next June 23

First of all we will focus on, try, decipher what we can see in the teaser. In the image we have a Honda Civic Hatchback unit viewed from the side. This is the most obvious change between one version and another. The reason is very simple: you will lose the third volume in favor of a practical gate. Thanks to this addition, you will have a more dynamic silhouette, something that can be appreciated by the way the roof falls or its finish.

The rear is another area that evolves integrating new aesthetic solutions. If the sedan body is more classic, in the Hatchback we will have more aggressive and expressive optics. This is not to say that Honda designers have gone crazy and returned to the eighth or ninth installment. Not at all but will follow an evolutionary pattern with respect to the generation that is still on the market.

The 11th generation of the Honda Civic Sedan is now official in the US

Nor can we ignore another fact. The body lengthAlthough for a little, it seems that it will be more generous than in the current one. This means that, once again, it will repeat itself as one of the most voluminous compacts on the market. It remains to be seen if this “generosity” translates into a spacious interior and generous cargo volume. Finally, announce that its official debut will take place, very soon, on June 23.

However, we are convinced that before we will know new data. That, not to mention that some leak can ruin the surprise. You don’t think …

Source – Honda