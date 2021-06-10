Honda civic hatchback 2022 preview

After the presentation of the eleventh generation of the Honda Civic in its sedan body at the end of last April, the brand confirmed that on June 23 it will be the turn for the hatchback version, of which he advanced three images that give us a first look at the lateral silhouette of this model.

The three images revealed of the new Honda Civic hatchback reveal some brake lights that of course will be different from the sedan because of the new design of this part. Either way, even down to the rear side window section the design of the two bodies would be identical.

2022 Honda Civic hatchback, teaser

The same will happen with the front, where it is most likely that there are no differences of any kind between the Civic sedan and hatchback. Elements such as the wheels and dimensions of the wheels would also be the same for both versions, as well as the engines. Namely, there would be the option of a 1.5 liter turbo with 180 horsepower, or a 2.0 liter aspirated 158 horse.

While the standard transmission for the Honda Civic Hatchback will be a CVT automatic, the brand has already announced that a six-speed manual will be available as an option. However, this could only be for the sportier versions like the Si and Type R.

Unlike the sedan, which will leave the plant in Alliston, Ontario, Canada, The Honda Civic hatchback will be produced for the first time in the United States, more specifically at the Greensburg, Indiana plant.

2022 Honda Civic hatchback, teaser