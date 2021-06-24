Honda civic hatchback 2022 launch

First it was the sedan and now, after a preview a few weeks ago, it is the turn for the new Honda Civic hatchback that in addition to its new bodywork offers the option of a manual transmission six-speed on some versions, as well as a set-up that promises fun handling.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Civic hatchback

Regarding the sedan, the main changes of course are in the new rear where the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback will offer a huge trunk with almost 700 liters of capacity! (24.5 cubic feet) as well as 3.5 cm more legroom for rear seat passengers.

Unlike the previous generation, the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback will have two engine options: a 2.0-liter aspirated with 158 horsepower or the 1.5-liter turbo with 180 horsepower of power for the EX-L and Sport Touring versions. As standard it mounts a CVT transmission but in the Sport and Sport Touring finishes you can choose a manual six with either of the two engines.

As an important note, in the European market the new 2022 Honda Civic hatchback will only be available with a hybrid engine, specifically the e: HEV system. It pairs a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine with two electric motors.; With 108 horses in the Jazz and 129 in the HR-V, the Civic should be somewhere in between. In its hybrid mode, the gasoline engine functions as a generator for the electric motor.

Gallery: 2022 Honda Civic hatchback

Handling also remained of importance and the steering and suspension were tuned in Europe specifically for the US market, the latter with a McPherson scheme up front and a 1.2 cm wider gauge at the back for better stability. The longer wheelbase, meanwhile, is responsible for adding some comfort to the ride.

Turning to the interior in terms of design there are no changes between the Honda Civic hatchback and the sedan version that we already knew, with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster on LX, Sport and EX-L trims, and 10.2 inches on the Sport Touring. The latter adds, on top of the seven-inch screen for the infotainment system with Apple Car and Play and Android Auto of all versions, a nine-inch screen, wireless charging and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

While the brand has yet to reveal pricing for the 2022 Honda Civic hatchback, it is expected to be available in the United States. from about $ 20,000 for the LX version, reaching around $ 30,000 for the Sport Touring. What is known is that it will be available from September and that it will be the basis of the Type R that should arrive later and of which we will surely soon see renders based on the official images of this hatchback.

