Honda civic 2022, total roll for the eleventh generation

Sling made the eleventh generation of civic sedan under the philosophy of ‘less is more’ to give your sedan a more premium look both in the inside as outside and it appealed to the highest technological level in safety and entertainment, as well as improvements in mechanics, the latter being the least involved.

Below your main keys of the new Honda Civic 2022.

1. New ratios and chassis for the 2022 Honda Civic

Although its dimensions were maintained, the sedan’s track widths are now 1.5 centimeters larger than in the previous model and the wheelbase is 3.5 longer, which contributes to a sportier driving and to improve its stability.

The chassis of the eleventh generation Honda Civic is the most rigid in its history. This premise was achieved in practice thanks to the use of high-strength steel and aluminum in specific places that improved their torsional stiffness by 8% in front of the previous car and the flexibility by 13%.

Finally, Honda achieved decrease weight total of the car maintaining all safety standards.

2. Minimalist exterior design

Simplicity. That’s the key in the new 11th-generation 2022 Honda Civic exterior styling that reduced the minimal expression lines of the body and that give it a lighter and more elegant look.

But Honda did move the A-pillars back two inches so that it could be seen. longer the ‘nose’ and give it a sporty profile and to reinforce this movement gave it a fold in the side stand that runs through the car from the front to the taillights.

The posterior part was the one that received the most intervention with more pronounced ‘shoulders’ and the stop in wider LEDs that also give it a more robust appearance.

3. Cabin with few washers but a lot of screen

As outside, the Honda Civic has a minimalist interior. The brand focused on improving materials to give them a look Premium instead of appliques and decorations and you will only find one honeycomb mesh that goes through the front and integrates the air vents.

Furthermore, with the changes in its proportions, the einterior space improved for all occupants and in all its measurements, head, shoulders and knees. In addition, the driving position is higher and the lateral mirrors they were relocated to improve visibility.

But the great interior protagonists are the digital displays. The dash is a display of 10.2 inch and the infotainment is 7 inches, both larger than in the previous generation. The latter can be 9 inches, optionally, like a sound system 12-speaker Bose.

4. Lots of technology and a head airbag

The new 2022 Honda Civic brings with it a safety innovation: the sedan is the first car in the world to equip an airbag designed to reduce brain injuries by better controlling head movement during certain types of crashes. This airbag is donut shaped and covers the head in the event of an accident. In addition, the passenger airbag was improved and now has three sides.

In addition, the Eleventh Generation Civic It has the Honda Sensing which is the set of driving aids that was improved thanks to a new camera that provides a wider field of vision and that can identify the pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles with greater anticipation. Adaptive cruise control was also improved and adds the lane keeping system and all the other aids that are already standard such as automatic emergency braking, stability control and others.

5. The same mechanics, but improved

This was the section that received the least intervention in the new 2022 Honda Civic because the same alignment was maintained in engines and box but both received pertinent adjustments. Thus, you will have the engine 2.0 liters naturally aspirated that delivers 158 hp and 188 Nm torque and a 1.5 liter turbo from 180 hp and 240 Nm of torque.

The latter engine received an increase of 6 hp and 20 Nm of torque on the same 10th generation engine. The CVT box for both engines as they gave it lower friction components and an improved fit to better replicate a geared drivetrain and it will now ‘downshift’ while braking.

In the suspension they adapted to him forward low friction spherical plain bearings and bearings They improve steering feel and at the rear, improvements were made to reduce ride harshness and vibrations in the cabin, as well as to improve its stability.

DATA

Honda configured the new Civic for the US market where it is one of the best-selling cars for 48 years.

The sedan 2022 Honda Civic eleventh generation will go on sale to mid 2021 and will be manufactured in Canada and the United States.

