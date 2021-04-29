Honda announces development of its electric vehicle platform

The evolution of the automotive sector is at a crucial moment. Manufacturers are introducing ambitious plans to reduce your environmental footprint. On the other hand, the development of new diesel engines seems ruled out for the main brands in the sector, focusing their attention on the total electrification. Sling It is one of the brands that is taking the necessary steps so that its future range of models can “switch” to this alternative.

To reach this goal, Sling He has chosen two different paths. The first, and simplest, he took when he announced his new technical partnership with General Motors. Thanks to it, it will borrow the Ultium technology that the North American giant has developed for its electric vehicles. Second is the hardest. It’s about developing your own platform for electric vehicles that would already have a date for its official debut.

e: Architecture, that’s what Honda’s electric platform will be called

A couple of days ago, the head of Honda explained what will be the strategy to decarbonize your activity. According to the announcement, they want to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities in which Honda is involved by the year 2050. To achieve this challenge, they will be firmly committed to three fundamental pillars: clean energy, circulation of resources and neutrality in emissions.

The roadmap that Honda has marked aims to increase the proportion of battery electric vehicles (EV) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCV). According to its estimates, sales in all electrification markets combined will be 40% by 2030, 80% by 2035 and 100% worldwide by 2040. And to fulfill this line of work, it will have the invaluable help of General Motors.

Thanks to your alliance, will launch two new electric vehicles in the United States. One under the Honda seal and the other, premium focus, under the Acura insignia. Its launch is scheduled for 2024, although they will be presented in society in 2022 or 2023. For its part, to accelerate its plans, it has begun the development of a new dedicated base. Is named e: Architecture and it is planned to host models destined for the USA, Europe or Japan.

For now, no more technical data is known about this base, but a curious detail is. The Japanese brand has announced a interchangeable battery Honda Mobile Power Pack that could “solve” the problems of autonomy. This would be a good point to stop depending on General Motors, although for now they will walk hand in hand. Ah, there is also room for the electrification of your motorcycles, although we will see this little by little.

Source – Honda