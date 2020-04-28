The Insight was the first hybrid commercialized in our continent, specifically in 1999

Honda wants to sell electrified versions of all its models in Europe in 2022

Honda is one of the brands that has bet the most on hybrid cars, specifically for more than 20 years. The Japanese aim is to offer electrified versions of all their models in Europe in 2022.

If a few days ago we pointed out that Toyota is a hybrid brand, Honda is no less so. The Japanese have been developing this technology for more than 20 years. In fact, it was the Honda insight the first hybrid that was commercialized in our continent, specifically in 1999. Its engine consisted of a 1.0 three-cylinder and an electric drive that were associated with a CVT automatic transmission. He weighed just 900 kilos.

The next hybrid step of Sling he gave it Civic in 2002. However, the technology baptized IMA did not arrive in Europe until 2004. Two years later it was updated, and of course the Civic that incorporated it was easily recognizable by details such as its specific tires. The Civic Hybrid It combined a 1.3-liter, four-cylinder engine that, delivered by the electric, managed to deliver 115 horsepower.

Hybrid saloons arrived by Honda in Europe with the new Insight, which completely changed its concept as it was previously a small two-seater coupe. Later came the Honda CR-Z, which had a 1.5-liter thermal engine that was added to an electric one that was first 10 kilowatts and after 15. This 124-horsepower CR-Z was sold with both a manual transmission and a CVT automatic.

If there is a segment that accepts hybridization like no other, it is the urban segment, since it is in this scenario that the electrical part is most exploited. In 2011 the Jazz It received IMA technology with a 1.3-liter engine and a 10-kilowatt electric, plus a CVT automatic transmission.

Separate mention deserves the Honda Clarity 2016, which offered three different technologies but all of them efficient. It could be plug-in hybrid, battery electric or fuel cell electric. The first of them managed to offer 101 kilometers of autonomy without emissions. This and the fuel cell are still sold in the United States.

Hybridization is not only a solution for efficiency, it also contributes to sports vehicles. There is the current Honda NSX, which is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 and three electric motors with the aim of offering the performance of a V8 with consumption of a four-cylinder.

2020: THREE DIFFERENT HYBRIDIZATION MODELS

Honda faces the coming years with three different hybridization proposals. In addition to the system SH-AWD that equips the mentioned NSX, are the i-DCD –Intelligent Dual-Clutch Drive– and the i-MMD –Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive–.

The i-DCD is a regular in the Japanese market, while the i-MMD is the one that is present in our market thanks to the CR-V Hybrid and Jazz. This system has two electric motors, one that acts as a generator and the other as an impeller. The latter is combined with a gasoline engine Atkinson cycle, a lithium ion battery and a fixed gear transmission. It allows to act only in electric, only with the combustion engine or with both at the same time. In addition, some plug-in hybrid models are available in the United States.

Finally, it should be remembered that the idea of Sling is to offer electrified versions of all its volume models that are sold in Europe at the latest in 2022.

