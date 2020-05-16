Made in Japan, The new Honda Africa Twin and Africa Twin Adventure Sports arrive in our country, motorcycles that reaffirm their dominance when we talk about adventure. Among the most interesting mechanical innovations is a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and torque control (HSTC), as well as double-track ABS brakes. In terms of equipment, for now in terms of connectivity the Africa Twin only has Apple CarPlay. The TFT screen is tactile and offers general information.

On the engine and transmission side, the DCT promises more fun by letting go of the worry about shifting for a while, to focus more on adventure. For this it also has 210 millimeters of ground clearance for better off-road driving.

On the other hand, this motorcycle has the six-axis Inertial Movement Unit (IMU) system, which accurately measures the speed and the angle of inclination of the motorcycle, as well as its balance, helping to control the traction of the rear wheel and adjust in real time the response of the brakes with ABS through the electronic accelerator.

With this, the Africa Twin can be purchased in three colors: Black metal, Red and Tricolor, with prices ranging from 298 thousand pesos for the CRF1100 Manual to 370 thousand pesos for the CRF1100 DCT version.

