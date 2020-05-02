Mexico City.- This Friday marks the 13th anniversary of the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico City.

Alison González, spokesperson for the non-governmental organization Pasos por la Vida, highlighted that in these 13 years more than 216 thousand abortions have been performed, with an average of more than 50 defenseless lives lost every day, in addition to the dramatic process that each woman lives that this procedure is carried out, which shows a failure in the social policies of our country.

It is in this context that the spokesperson for the Steps for Life movement affirmed that this practice is a social failure and called on Mexican legislators to protect life from conception in each State of the Republic and in the Capital.

We must guarantee sexual education first so that children and adolescents understand that sexuality is not a game, that sexual relations can wait for the more mature stages, stressed Alison González.

In this same sense, he called on officials, legislators, civil organizations and society in general, to take care of giving women all the guarantees so that neither the lack of economic resources, social pressure, pressure from the partner or lack of opportunities. work, are a factor that forces them to make “a decision as terrible as abortion.”

He stressed the need to strengthen public policies and laws that protect the family, that allow a better coexistence between parents and children, as a strategy to prevent early pregnancy.

Alison González pointed out that in Mexico City there are no government actions that really defend women, and they focus on celebrating the number of deaths from abortion as a triumph, when what is really needed are specific policies that are truly helpful. to this sector, such as the guarantee of education, support for motherhood and fatherhood, free childcare, flexible and adequate hours, including tax deductions for working mothers.

He noted that the pandemic caused by COVID-19 shows the fragility of the human being, which should lead us to reflect on the importance of protecting life in all its stages, especially those in which greater care is needed.

“Sadly, Mexico City has been tainted with the practice of abortion that has ended the lives of hundreds of thousands of people who right now may be up to 13 years old; If the practice of abortion claims so many lives daily, it is the result of bad public policies, “insisted the pro-life activist.

It is a time of solidarity, it is a time to protect ourselves, it is a time to take care of ourselves and to take care of life in all its expressions, especially human life from the moment of conception, concluded the representative of the Steps for Life movement.