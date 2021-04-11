Homophobia in Hollywood is still a problem

Kate winslet has opened debate in an interview about the freedom of actors and actresses in Hollywood to express their sexuality without retaliation. “I can’t tell you how many young actors I know who are terrified of their sexuality being revealed,” the actress said. 15 LGTBIQ + movies on Netflix that you have to see.

Just a few years after #MeToo opened a door to change, there are still many conversations pending in Hollywood. And one of the most important has to do with the LGTBIQ + collective. About her representation in front of and behind the cameras, yes, but also about her freedom to express and openly sharing your sexual orientation and identity without negatively impacting your career.

This week, Kate winslet has put the issue back on the table in an interview with The Sunday Times, in which he stated that he knows “at least four” great players in the industry who do not come out of the closet for fear of professional consequences. “I can’t tell you how many young actors I know, some well known, some newbies, who are terrified that their sexuality will be revealed and that it will get in the way of being cast in straight roles.”said the actress, who recently starred in a romance with Saoirse Ronan in Francis Lee’s “Ammonite.”

Sony

Some will find it incredible that, in the middle of 2021, Hollywood continues to have the same prejudices and internal prohibitions that almost a century ago. In classical cinema dominated under the Hays Code, between 1930 and 1960, many actors and actresses were forced (sometimes even by contract through a morality clause) to hide their sexual orientation, or any attribute outside the heteronorm, to be able to continue working. Big icons like Rock hudson they had to build a false life in front of the public, who looked for in him a cinematographic hero with the strongest values ​​of traditional masculinity. As Winslet points out in the interview, Men suffer more especially from this homophobia in the industry, as there is still the belief that a gay man will not be convincing when playing a heterosexual man. “That should be almost illegal,” the actress responded to this phenomenon, of which she assured: “You wouldn’t believe how widespread it is.”

In an interview with The Guardian in 2018, the actor Rupert everett He talked about the problems he encountered when he came out in the 90’s. “It was impossible to do anything other than play gay best friend … and after a couple of gay best friends, what can you do? People get bored with that. . We have a world in Hollywood where straight people can play gay roles, but a gay person does not have the same access to play straight roles. For a while I tried to stop playing those roles, and they always ended up frustrating me, sometimes quite dramatically. It was like hitting me against a brick wall. “Everett, who rose to fame in America as the gay friend of Julia Roberts In ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, he did think things were changing since he encountered all those obstacles 20 years ago. But not enough. “In Germany, a fairly liberal country, there is not a single declared gay actor,” he said, including Italy and France in that statement. “I think it is still a problem”, he sentenced.

Sundance Institute

Perhaps society is taking steps towards the acceptance of sex-affective diversity, but big budget cinema not so much. Of course we can find actors and actresses working today who break the norm: for example, the actress and director Jodie foster, recent winner of the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Mauritanian’, Kristen Stewart, a muse of ‘indie’ cinema and great promise of the industry, Evan Rachel Wood, the star of ‘Westworld’ who revealed her bisexuality in 2011, and also the actor Elliot page, who announced a few months ago that he is a trans man and is already preparing the third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ on Netflix. Neil Patrick Harris, who came out of the closet a year after starting ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in the role of a playbook womanizer, Jonathan Groff, who came out gay in 2009 and has since starred in ‘Mindhunter’ and voiced Kristoff in Disney’s ‘Frozen’, and Luke evans, who spoke openly about his sexuality in 2020 after avoiding the subject for years and continues to demolish prejudices in his blockbusters, are other examples that, yes, do not hide the reality of the lack of representation of the group in the creative spheres of the industry.

No, the problem is not solved simply because some stars have achieved their place despite the homophobia of the industry. In an article published in 2018, Indiewire wondered: “Why can so many actresses come out of the closet, but young actors are still in?”. It was the year that ‘Moonlight’ won the Oscar for Best Picture, ‘With love, Simon’ became the first film of a ‘major’ starring a gay teenager and Kristen Stewart released her iconic “I’m like, so gay dude “on ‘Saturday Night Live’. So why is there still so much trouble? One agent, quoted in the article, explained it like this: “It’s about perception. They want to believe that the protagonist is fucking the protagonist. If a studio backs a movie with a ton of money … they want everyone who buys tickets to believe that’s the case. Unfortunately, if we know that in real life the protagonist is having sex with others, the fear is that it could affect ticket sales “.

20th Century Fox

Fortunately, they are not all negative omens. “When I cast people for gay roles, there used to be a lot of conversations about it 10 or 15 years ago. You would have to talk to their agent, and you would have to talk to them … There was a feeling that he would label an actor. Not that one. it’s the kind of conversations people are having now, “he said. Greg Berlanti, prolific television creator on The CW and director of ‘Con Amor, Simon’ on Indiewire.

However, despite Berlanti’s hopes based on his experience as a filmmaker and showrunner, there is still the feeling that the fight is still halfway: accessible to those who already have an established career and have been able to find their space, and unthinkable for those young actors referred to by Winslet, who will continue to be afraid of not fitting into an industry that is still tailored to heteronormativity and traditional values.

