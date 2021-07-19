Homo longi, our closest evolutionary relative instead of the Neanderthal?

A very well preserved ancient human fossil, known as the Harbin Skull, is found in the Geosciences Museum of Hebei University of GEO in China. It is the largest of the known Homo skulls. Scientists have now determined that this skull represents a previously unknown human species, which has been given the name Homo longi or “Dragon Man.” Their findings suggest that the Homo longi lineage may be the closest in evolutionary terms to the anatomically modern human. If this is so, the history of human evolution will have to be extensively rewritten.

The research has been done in three separate studies, which are the work of three groups led respectively by Xijun Ni of the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, Qiang Ji of the GEO University of Hebei and Qingfeng Shao of the Nanking Pedagogical University , all these institutions in China.

The Harbin skull was discovered in the 1930s in the city of Harbin, in China’s Heilongjiang province. The massive skull could house a brain comparable in size to modern humans, but it had larger eye sockets, a wide mouth, and larger teeth, among other distinguishing features.

Scientists believe the skull came from a male individual, about 50 years old, who lived in a forested and floodplain environment as part of a small community. Like Homo sapiens, they hunted mammals and birds, and gathered fruits and vegetables. Maybe they even fished.

Through a series of geochemical analyzes, the authors of the new studies determined that the Harbin fossil is at least 146,000 years old, placing it in the Middle Pleistocene, a dynamic time of migration of human species. His hypothesis is that Homo longi could come into contact with Homo sapiens during this time.

This illustration recreates the “dragon man” in his habitat. (Image: Chuang Zhao)

Looking further back in time through evolutionary footprints, researchers have also concluded that Homo longi is one of the closest evolutionarily related hominins to anatomically modern humans. In fact, that kinship we have with him seems to be closer than that we have with the Neanderthal.

The reconstruction of the human evolutionary family tree by these scientists also suggests that the common ancestor we share with Neanderthals existed even further back in time. Many experts believe that the time when H. sapiens and the Neanderthal began evolutionarily forking dates back to about a million years ago. However, as a result of the new findings, this divergence may actually begin some 400,000 years earlier than has been believed. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)