During the first four months of 2020 there were 134 intentional homicides at the provincial level, the highest value in the last four years, even with the quarantine imposed since March 19.

If the data from 2020 is compared with the same period of the previous year, the increase in intentional homicides is 46% at the provincial level, 65% in the La Capital department and 40% in the Rosario department, which started with 23 made in January and 27 in February (against 11 and 8 last year), according to data from Telenoche (El Tres).

The analysis arises from the following cold numbers: in the province, as of April 30, there were 146 events in 2016, 94 in 2017, 129 in 2018, 92 in 2019 and 134 in 2020. Meanwhile, in the Rosario department there were 71 in 2016, 51 in 2017, 75 in 2018, 50 in 2019 and 70 in 2020.

The information is derived from a report of the technicians who developed and formed until 2019 the Analysis Cabinet of the Operational Criminal Information Center OJO until 2019, in the management of the Ministry of Security led by the now deputy Maximiliano Pullaro.

The evaluation highlights that, in the context of Preventive and Mandatory Social Isolation, the month of April had the lowest record of intentional homicides since at least 2012. This trend is repeated both at the provincial level and in the departments of La Capital and Rosario and with values ​​well below the previously recorded frequency.

More than 80% of victims are men

The report also highlights a series of data that is repeated. One of them is that 83% of the victims are men, that 66% occurred in acts with firearms and that 51% of the victims are young people between 20 and 34 years old.

Meanwhile, it appears that almost half (44%) were executions produced with firearms, generally on public roads and on board motorcycles.

In addition, the violent acts produced in the Penitentiary Service stand out, with the result of 9 intentional homicides. Since the beginning of the year there have been 11 homicides, which represents 8% of total homicides in 2020.

Among other things, analysts point out that “it can be seen that at both the provincial level and the departments of La Capital and Rosario, the number of homicides in 2020 represent a breakdown of the downward trend that was maintained with special emphasis during the last five years. years”.

“It is reiterated as a noteworthy point that said trend continues even when the isolation measures had an impact that April 2020 has the lowest record of intentional homicides of the entire period analyzed,” they concluded.

