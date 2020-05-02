The authorities of El Salvador revealed that the murders during April totaled 142, a figure higher than the data computed in the first three months of the year.

The number of homicides in The Savior it has decreased more than 58 percent so far in 2020, despite a rise in violent deaths in the last days of April that made this month the most violent of the current year, according to official data released this Friday.

Government authorities revealed that the murders during April totaled 142, a figure higher than the data computed in the first three months of the year.

According to figures provided to EFE by a police source, January registered 120 violent deaths, February 114 and April 65.

The first four months of 2020 totaled 441 homicides, 58 percent less than the 1,595 homicides registered in the same period of 2019.

Controlled rebound

Since April 24, the country experienced a spike in murders attributed to gangs, making the fourth month of the year the most violent in 2020.

The President of the country, Nayib Bukele, assured this Friday that the increase “was totally controlled”, without stating the reasons that led to the gangs, especially the Mara Salvatrucha (MS13), to increase the murders.

Data of the General Prosecutor of the Republic provided to EFE show that between April 24 and 30 last, at least 90 murdersThis represents a daily average of approximately 13 homicides, far from the single-digit rates recorded in previous months.

Bukele attributed the rise to orders issued by gang leaders prisoners, for which he ordered to extreme the security regime in the prisons with gang members and to seal the cells of 16 thousand members of these structures.

Also, it enabled members of the security forces to use the “lethal force”To control the rise.

The images of Salvadoran gang members half-naked, piled up and many without masks to protect themselves from the COVID-19 generated criticism from various humanitarian organizations internationals to Bukele.

In response to the allegations, but without mentioning any organization, the president hinted on his social networks that they defend the gangs.

It’s amazing the international support that the gangs have. Organizations that keep silent when they see how they cut up Salvadorans put the cry in the sky because we take away privileges“Said the president.

He added that “it is clear who they work for and what the interests of their financiers are,” without going into details.

No negotiations

The Minister of Security, Rogelio RivasHe denied Friday night at a press conference that the government has entered into negotiations with gangs to lower homicide rates.

We have shown in the implementation of the Territorial Control plan that, for the actions we have taken, for the blows we have given to these criminal structures, there is no kind of truce, “he said.

He indicated that “we have frontally fought these criminal groups” and maintained that one example of this is the 10 deaths of alleged gang members in clashes with the security forces in April alone.

Speaking to Efe, the expert on security issues Jeannette Aguilarsaid the breaking of a pact between the gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS13) and the government for the distribution of a state bond for the COVID-19 pandemic may be behind the escalation of murders.

There is an issue that has sounded very strong and is being verified in some territories and that is that there was a discomfort in the MS13 or in a faction of the MS13 due to the way in which the $ 300 was distributed by the government, “Aguilar said.

This is a bond that the government began distributing to more than 1.5 million households at the end of March for the purchase of food and medicine, which was the main measure of economic relief for workers in the face of quarantine.

He noted that “the hypothesis behind this” is that funds could have been “committed to benefit certain gang sectors and that this has not been done satisfactorily for certain groups of the MS13 ″.

However, the expert noted that “it is difficult to make forceful statements in a context where various things may be coming together.”

El Salvador is considered one of the most violent countries in the world by the rates of 103 and 36 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants between 2015 and 2019.

With information from EFE