Homicides drop, but rapes, femicides … skyrocket

MEXICO CITY. Although the crime of intentional homicide has been contained and registered a decrease of 2.9 percent in the last five months, crimes such as femicide, human trafficking and rapes registered an increase.

The Secretary of Public Safety and Citizen Protection (SSPC), Rosa Icela Rodríguez, reported that compared to 2020, during the first five months of the current year, femicides increased 7 percent.

However, crimes such as rape and human trafficking had an increase of 30 and 47 percent, respectively.

Unlike these crimes, the head of the SSPC highlighted in a conference at the National Palace that the containment of malicious homicides continues, since between January and May there was a decrease of 2.9 percent compared to 2020.

He highlighted that Guanajuato, Baja California, Jalisco, the State of Mexico, Michoacán and Chihuahua are the entities that concentrate 50 percent of the victims of homicide; However, regarding the latter entity, he said that the shielding work is continuing.

“Although Guanajuato is the first place in intentional homicide of the 32 entities, the work and the reinforcements that the National Guard and the National Defense Secretariat have carried out continue,” he said, referring to the containment of the crime.

Rosa Icela Rodríguez also reported that in regard to crimes under federal jurisdiction there is also a decrease of 27.2 percent from January to May compared to 2019.

Thus, tax crimes fell 27.1 percent; the financial ones, 21.3 percent; organized crime, 19.7 percent; however, crimes against health and electoral crimes rose 8 and 137.7 percent respectively.

He also specified that the Financial Intelligence Unit has blocked 38,330 accounts linked to illicit operations, for which 14,420 million pesos have been taken from organized crime.

