Homicide victim David Beriain, a Spanish journalist who recorded a documentary about the Sinaloa Cartel – Tomatazos dies

Via Associated Press Today the death of David Beriaín is reported, one of the most influential and admired Spanish journalists in recent years thanks to his reports and documentaries on controversial and dangerous topics. The media reports that he was murdered at the age of 43 while working on a new project in Burkina Faso, a West African country. Users of social networks, especially in Spain, have filled the platforms with lamentations and words of consolation for the loved ones of Beriáin. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Killed along with his friend and cameraman, Roberto Fraile, and another Irish journalist this Tuesday, April 27, David he succumbed to gunmen in Burkina Faso while filming a documentary about poaching in the country. His entry into an area frequented by hit men, gangsters and terrorist cells, was what ended up taking his life. The body was recovered several hours after the events.

David was defined by her friend, the journalist Natalia Junquera (via El País) as someone who “had many good things, but the best, without a doubt, was a good pair of ears”; assures that “like good journalists, he wanted to understand and for that you have to know how to listen.” Beriain He dedicated himself to the press for a large part of his life, however, with his production house 93 Metros he dedicated himself to going further in the area of ​​journalistic investigation, developing documentaries. These works were always well received and applauded thanks to the daring of David.

Among the many productions of 93 Metros stands out Clandestine, documentary series broadcast on Discovery Channel that explores multiple reality in different parts of the world. The second season focuses mainly on the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world. David He managed to enter the veins of the network for three months in 2016, obtaining the necessary permits from the top bosses and managing to interview numerous Mexicans dedicated to drug trafficking or trained as hitmen for the cartel. Facing, Beriain was able to listen to the stories of those involved, granting a one-time sale of information to everyone.

Through the official 93 Meters site, David beriain shared his experience working on the documentary about the Sinaloa Cartel:

Building the Sinaloa cartel was a major challenge ”, Beriain says:“ We entered the cartel at the most complicated moment possible, after the capture of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán and in the middle of the proxy war to succeed him. It was a challenge to build trust at a time when they looked at each other with utter suspicion. It is one of the most shocking stories we have had the privilege of telling. In a country of wonderful people, we have tried to tell a story about justice and revenge. A story that, I believe, will not leave anyone indifferent.

David berliain is recorded in the world of journalism as a figure who distinguished himself by his willingness to get involved in the most challenging stories, always with the aim of showing the public faces of reality that they do not see every day beyond the bloody news, many times sweetened so as not to damage the viewer’s sensitivity. The authorities are already investigating the murder of Berliain and his colleagues, so we hope to have news about the faults and consequences soon.

