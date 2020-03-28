The Atlético de Madrid is mourning the death of Christian Minchola, striker of infant C of the Red and White Academy, at 14 years of age. Born on February 19, 2006, Minchola entered the Atleti youth academy in the 2013-14 season in the pre-jumper stage and this was his sixth season in the ranks of the mattress team.

After learning about the tragic news, Atlético has published a statement in which its president, Enrique Cerezo, wanted to offer his condolences to the loved ones: «We are shocked by the sad news of the death of our player and we deeply regret their loss. Atlético de Madrid and the entire athletic family will be next to Christian’s family and friends in these moments of immense pain ».

Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of the club, also joined the samples of affection and assured that «the feeling of helplessness that is generated in situations like this is horrible. In recent days, people very close to me have died, some from coronaviruses and others from other diseases, and the feeling of not being able to say goodbye to them as they deserve, as well as, in the case of Christian, the feeling of injustice so great, they leave your heart broken. Christian was only 14 years old. From here a very strong kiss for all his family and for all those of the great athletic family who are suffering similar situations. From today our flag will fly at half mast for Christian and for all the athletes who died in recent weeks.

Atlético assures in its statement that the red and white flag of the Wanda Metropolitano will fly at half-staff in honor of Christian Minchola and to all the athletes who died in recent weeks. «The Club Atlético de Madrid, on behalf of its president, Enrique Cerezo, of its CEO, Miguel Ángel Gil, of the Board of Directors and of all its employees wishes to convey its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Christian Minchola for such an irreparable loss. Rest in peace”.