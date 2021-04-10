Hometown kid Joe Musgrove tosses first no-hitter in Padres history

I grew up a Padres fan in San Diego. Now Joe Musgrove has thrown the first no-hitter in franchise history

The San Diego Padres played the first game in franchise history 52 years ago yesterday. Finally, after more than 8,200 games, they have their first no-hitter.

Joe Musgrove, a San Diego native who came to the Padres as part of a three-team trade in January, no-hit the Texas Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Field. Musgrove struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter over his 112 pitches, the only baserunner coming when he hit Joey Gallo in the fourth inning, as the Padres defeated the Rangers 3-0.

The Padres were the last Major League team to be without a no-hitter. Five times before, they had taken a no-hitter into the ninth inning only for San Diego hearts to be broken. On July 21, 1970, in the second year of the franchise’s existence, Clay Kirby had a no-hitter through eight innings before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter. In 1972, Steve Arlin came an out away before giving up a two-out single to the Phillies’ Denny Doyle.

But that had been the closest they’ve ever come.

Joe Musgrove notches first no-no in Parents history

To have it be Musgrove, who grew up 15 miles from Petco Park and attended Grossmont High School in nearby El Cajon, is a fitting way for the drought to end. It was almost a fairy tale ending, one Musgrove could barely believe after the final out.

“No, not me man,” I’ve told Bally Sports San Diego. “Everyone dreams of getting the chance to throw a no-hitter. I’ve never thrown a no-hitter in my life. So my first one came today on this field. It’s awesome to have it be in a Parents uniform and for it to be the first one for the franchise, that’s incredible. ”

Musgrove nearly had his date with destiny ruined in the ninth. Leading off the inning for the Rangers, David Dahl lined a pitch right at second baseman Jake Cronenworth. After getting Leody Taveras to ground out back to the mound, Musgrove faced Isiah Kiner-Falefa with his no-hitter on the line. On the second pitch of the at-bat, at 7:56 pm back in San Diego, he threw a curveball that Kiner-Falefa hit on the ground to shortstop Ha-seong Kim.

The 28-year-old Musgrove had never thrown a shutout in his six-year career. He had never even thrown a complete game. But he now has an honor that he could’ve only dreamed about: a place in Parents history forever.