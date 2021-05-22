HomePod and HomePod mini will receive lossless audio support

Through its support website, Apple has confirmed that the HomePod and HomePod mini will receive long-awaited lossless audio support via a software update., as collected in 9to5Mac. The news comes shortly after the company announced a Hi-Fi variant of Apple Music, which will be available from June at no additional cost to subscribers of the service.

Apple highlights that, currently the HomePod and HomePod mini only support the AAC codec, which while offering good audio quality for the vast majority of listeners, falls far short of lossless formats. “Today the HomePod and HomePod mini use AAC to ensure excellent audio quality. The support for lossless will arrive in a future software update », specify those of Cupertino.

Yes indeed, Apple didn’t reveal the update’s release date. They are likely to take advantage of the launch of Apple Music lossless and high-res lossless to offer it to consumers. Another issue that remains to be known is whether it will be necessary to pair two HomePods or HomePod mini to achieve lossless quality. For other manufacturers, it is often necessary to have two speakers for a stereo experience.

Be careful, you have to understand the differences between lossless and high-res lossless in Apple Music. The first, with which the HomePod and HomePod mini will be compatible, is located between 16-bit / 44.1 kHz and 24-bit / 48 kHz, while the second is the highest possible quality of service: 24-bit / 192 kHz. For the latter there will be no support in smart speakers. Remember that to enjoy lossless audio you will need to activate it manually in Settings> Music> Audio quality.

The AirPods Max, without support for lossless and High-Res lossless

Additionally, Apple confirmed what we all already knew: AirPods Max do not have support for lossless and High-Res lossless audio due to Bluetooth connection limitations. Therefore, it is a lack of any pair of wireless headphones. Despite the above, the company says that AirPods Max can offer excellent audio quality when connected with a Lightning cable. Of course, “reproduction is not completely lossless,” they warn.

