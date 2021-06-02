HomeOS, Apple’s new operating system

We are very used to Apple leaks, but not so used to that, as in the case of HomeOS, these originate from a communication error of the company itself. However, any indiscretion is worth if interesting information can be extracted from it, and with the same try to determine what are the future plans (whether immediate, intermediate or distant) of those of Cupertino.

And as we have already lived on other occasions, One of these sources of information is the job offers published by the technology companies. A few months ago, for example, we learned the numbers that Microsoft was handling regarding the adoption of its Edge browser. And sometimes, the simple publication of offers looking for a specific professional profile, also puts us on some clues. However, it rarely happens like this time, in which we find a specific name, HomeOS, an operating system that we still do not know anything about, but in which those of Cupertino are already working, as detected by the developer developer Joan Lluís Díaz.

In said job offer, Apple is looking for a senior engineer to work on the company’s operating systems. These include iOS, WatchOS, tvOS and, by surprise, homeOS also appears, an operation that we had not heard anything about so far, and that has caused that during the last hours we are all wondering what the plans will be with it.

The most interesting thing is that the homeOS leak has been published sJust a few days before WWDC 2021 starts, which invites us to think that Apple will present it sometime next week. And it is that, otherwise, if it is a more long-term project, those responsible for publishing the job offer would have been more careful, and would not have mentioned it explicitly in it.

Be that as it may, now the question is to which device or devices HomeOS will be directed. There are two options that we can imagine. The first, of course, has to do with the HomePod Mini, Apple’s smart speaker introduced last year, and on which Apple has concentrated all its efforts, after ceasing production of the HomePod, which is still on sale in the Apple online store, but only while stocks last.

The other possibility has to do with HomeKit, Apple’s system for managing smart devices, and which could be close to undergoing a redesign accompanied by the name change. However, and given that HomeKit is not an operating system, but a framework for interconnection of devices, it seems strange that homeOS is a simple redesign of HomeKit, since in such a case it would not appear listed next to iOS, WatchOS, etc. Only a big change would justify the name change in this case.