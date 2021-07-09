Homemade tricks to clean the oven easily and without chemicals | Life

If you are going to clean the oven and you don’t want to use chemical products, sign up these homemade tricks to do it with natural ingredients and with little effort.

There are household chores that are truly hateful and cleaning the oven is one of them.

It is a small space that is often located at a low height, under the glass-ceramic, making it difficult to access comfortably.

In addition, the dirt that accumulates is usually very encrusted, so that it is necessary to rub with enough force to be able to remove all the remains of food stuck. And to this we must add how difficult it is to remove fat.

Postponing oven cleaning is not the solution to the problem, since with the use and the passage of time the dirt accumulates and hardens. So the sooner you get on with it, the better.

In the market we can find many products to clean the oven. The problem is that in general they are usually formulated with strong chemicals and there are people who prefer to resort to traditional homemade tricks.

If you are one of them and you want clean the oven with natural ingredients, take note of the most effective solutions you can use:

Baking soda, white vinegar, and dishwasher. We have already talked to you about this trick to clean the oven effortlessly. It consists of mixing a cup and a half of baking soda, a quarter cup of white vinegar and a half cup of dishwasher, applying the mixture on the walls of the oven and leaving it to act overnight. In the morning you can remove the dirt with the sponge and without rubbing. White vinegar and cornstarch. This homemade trick is very effective for cleaning the oven glass. Mix a cup of white vinegar and a tablespoon of cornstarch in a saucepan and heat until thickened. Let cool and apply the mixture to the oven door. Wait about 20 minutes and then remove the paste with kitchen paper.

Lemon juice, cornstarch and dishwasher. You can also make a homemade oven cleaner with lemon juice, cornstarch, and dishwasher. Mix a cup of lemon juice with a tablespoon of cornstarch in a saucepan and heat until thickened. Let it cool and then add a teaspoon of dish soap. Apply this paste in the oven, let it act for 20 or 30 minutes and clean with a cloth or kitchen paper. Isopropyl alcohol, water, and dishwasher. Mix a quarter cup of rubbing alcohol, a quarter cup of warm water, and eight drops of dish soap. Put the solution in a spray bottle and apply it in the oven. Let it act for 20 to 30 minutes and then wipe it clean with kitchen paper or a rag.