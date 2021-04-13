Homemade trick you can prevent your car key from being hacked

A very cheap and very accessible home trick for everyone can prevent hackers from accessing the code of the smart key -or Smart Key- of your car.

April 12, 2021 (12:35 CET)

There is a very cheap homemade trick with which you can prevent your car key from being hacked and stolen

In the automotive industry it is almost generalized the total use of the so-called Smart Key or smart keys. However, due to his own technology in which constantly emit electromagnetic frequencies its own operation can make them very vulnerable to hackers, who can disable them or use them at will to easily open your car and therefore steal it.

Far from being an urban myth, with the next homemade trick, very cheap and very accessible for most of the population, you can prevent your car’s smart key from being hacked and stolen. In this case, with the Simply by covering said key with aluminum foil, you can prevent hackers from detecting the electromagnetic waves operating on the Smart Key, thus preventing them from stealing your vehicle.

To the Cover the key of your car with said aluminum foil, you would be providing a kind of protection shield due to the properties that aluminum has of being able to block a good number of electromagnetic waves. By blocking them, these waves cannot be replicated abroad (or if they do, they are partially replicated), so hackers would not have access to the entire internal code of operation of the Smart Key.

However the continued use of aluminum to wrap the Smart Key could also backfire, since its insulating and protective power could also render said smart key unusable during certain moments.

THIS IS HOW SMART KEYS OR SMART KEYS WORK

The so-called Smart Keys or smart keys they broadcast at all times electromagnetic waves including the vehicle’s opening and ignition code. In the case of hackers, they use an amplifier and computers and the corresponding software with which at a distance they can replicate the opening and activation code of said key.

This type of theft is frequent in shopping centers or large car parks, but where it is most repeated is in single-family homes, where the owner parks the car at the door and, while he sleeps, he keeps the key inside the house. Thus, with the signal repeater it is achieved that the key and the car communicate as if they were next to each other.

There are other effective alternatives to creating a Faraday cage around the key and preventing hackers from accessing its function code. One of the alternatives is to put the key in the fridge, since his Inside the repeater / amplifier waves will not reach thieves or hackers. Another alternative is insert the Smart Key into the various covers specially designed for it and that are sold on Amazon or other online sales platforms.