Do you know the importance of keeping your car tires clean and shiny? These play an essential role in your personal presentation and are of utmost importance to make a good impression.

Shiny tires are one of the most eye-catching parts in a car. Tires are the shoes of the car and like all shoes, they should look clean and shiny as much as possible,

There are many specialized ways and products to wash and polish tires, but these can be a little expensive and you don’t always have the ability to spend on these products.

That is why here we leave you some homemade tips to give the perfect shine to your tires.

Regular cooking oil with shampoo. A simple mix with products we usually have at home. In a container or glass, place less than a third of the glass of cooking oil, then mix the same amount of liquid but now shampoo, stir until the two materials are perfectly diluted. Apply and wait until it dries.

Coke. This soft drink will help us restore the shine that your tires once had. You just need to spread the soft drink on a cloth, microfiber or sponge, and gently carve on the rims.

Clothes softener and olive oil. The olive oil will be mixed with fabric softener of any brand to have a tire polish. It is important to make the mixture where the softener is predominant before the olive oil. There should be no foam and when mixing there should be a homogeneous substance and not very thick.

The operation of the vehicle is undoubtedly very important, but you must also take care of the interior and exterior aesthetics of the car, a good appearance is always important and speaks highly of the person.

