Homemade potato and chamomile mask to quickly rejuvenate. | Unsplash

We continue with our series of home remedies for him skin care and today we will talk about the benefits of homemade potato and chamomile mask to quickly rejuvenate, a mixture of natural nutrients that will transform your skin without spending much.

As we have mentioned, the aging it is unavoidable. We are adding years, we expose the skin to the sun, to contamination and we do not always eat in the best way, nor do we sleep enough, so this can speed up the process by making them appear wrinkles, expression lines, blemishes and more.

If of beauty this is the potato and chamomile mask It is one of the best known thanks to its great properties for skin care, particularly for its power to delay and combat aging.

East beauty tip It is very easy to make and extremely inexpensive, but before sharing the recipe, let’s talk a little about the potato and chamomile benefits. Just like others home remedies against him agingIt can be used two or three times a week, you can combine them and see which one works best for you.

On the one hand Pope is a natural remedy For all types of facial blemishes, it unifies us skin tone thanks to its content of potassium, sulfur, copper, calcium, vitamin B and vitamin C. The potato also stimulates the collagen production and regenerates the skin, hydrates it and fights all signs of aging.

Homemade potato and chamomile mask to quickly rejuvenate. Unsplash

Talking about chamomile, this plant helps us to cleanse, tone, soften and restore the balance of the skin inflamed, reduces the appearance of pores, thus preventing us from aging, the appearance of wrinkles and the annoying flaccidity.

Homemade potato and chamomile mask to quickly rejuvenate. Unsplash

So how do you prepare homemade potato and chamomile mask to quickly rejuvenate?

This mask to quickly rejuvenate It will not have any side effects due to its elaboration based on natural ingredients, your skin will be different. To prepare it you must follow these instructions:

Ingredients

1 potato

1 cup of water

1 tablespoon of chamomile, will be about 10 grams

Preparation

Bring the water to a boil and when it reaches its boiling point add the chamomile flowersBoil for 10 more minutes over low heat.

Now while the tea cools, wash the potato, peel and grate it, finally strain the chamomile flowers and stir them with the potato until creating a paste, you can use a little of the tea if you feel that the mixture is very dry but it should not stay so liquid or it will not be able to remain on your face.

For the application, clean your face well, wash it and then place lhomemade potato and chamomile mask and let it act for 15 minutes. To rinse, use warm water and that’s it, repeat this mask three times a week and you will notice a great transformation in your skin.

Visit our YouTube channel