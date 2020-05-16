Homemade beet dye for radiant red hair | Pexels

Homemade beet dye for radiant red hair. If you are thinking about changing the color of your hair or you are just tired of commercial dyes that can mistreat the hair after several applications, we have a recipe with natural ingredients ideal for you.

Using dyes constantly can cause our hair to weaken or break, which is why we generally have to use products that help us keep it moisturized longer and restore the shine and vitality that they lose over time. So today we will talk about natural dyes.

Make your own dyes It can make your hair not damaged and get some nutrients that help it stay stronger and healthier, so this beet dye is ideal if you want to dye your hair red and keep it healthy and shiny longer and with very little effort.

Natural dyes can be very effective And they can last the same as a commercial dye, there are even studies that support it. Beet in particular contains antioxidants and properties that make it a good ingredient for coloring and caring for hair as its content can even prevent hair loss.

To make this dye you only need: 1 cup of beet juice, 2 cups of white vinegar and 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. To prepare it you have to mix the three ingredients until a homogeneous paste is formed that you will apply to your hair from the roots to the ends.

Remember to apply a good amount of dye with circular massages so that it penetrates to the deepest, then cover your hair with a towel allowing it to rest for at least 1 hour and a half, the longer you leave it, the better the results. Finally rinse with white vinegar and wash your hair normally.

