In the world of beauty there are endless home remedies to take care of your skin, but today we will share an oriental technique that promises great results, we talk about the homemade mask of avocado and rice to rejuvenate the face, the secret of the Japanese.

The Japanese are some of the Orientals with the best cared skin, the years go by and they look almost the same, we do not know all their secrets but this homemade avocado and rice mask it’s a great beauty tip that will help you look flawless.

The best thing is that this homemade face mask can be used to keep your skin young or to combat signs of aging that you already have like wrinkles wispy, fine lines and more.

Thanks to its ingredients, the homemade avocado and rice mask It will help you hydrate your skin, exfoliate it, that is, eliminate impurities and also regenerate the skin for the rice water.

In particular, rice is a great ally of your skin for its high content of vitamin V to inositol, a nutrient that helps you fight wrinkles. Let’s add that rice also contains pytic acid, a natural exfoliant, with which we can eliminate acne spots and other marks on the skin or considerably reduce its appearance.

How to prepare the homemade mask of avocado and rice?

All you need is a few ingredients and about 40 minutes to prepare and apply the homemade face mask. This is the recipe you must follow.

Ingredients

Half a glass of rice, if it is whole, consider that it will take a little longer to cook.

50 milliliters of water

Half ripe avocado

A teaspoon of honey

Preparation

Bring the water to a boil and when it reaches its boiling point, put the rice to cook. When it is ready, strain the rice to repair it from the water, we will use both in the mask. Now, mix the cooked rice with the avocado and honey until you get a paste, you can do it with a spoon to make sure to mash all the rice grains.

Check the temperature of the paste and if it is tolerable or already cooled, apply it to your clean face for 20 minutes. Remove with the water you strained when cooking the rice, you can lean with cotton pieces.

This homemade avocado and rice mask You can use it two or three times a week, you will love the result on your skin and how soon you look younger.

