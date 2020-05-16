Homemade aloe and honey mask to rejuvenate the skin and neck. | Pexels

Are you worried about wrinkles? For a long time that has caused nightmares for many women, but this Home remedy will become your best beauty ally, we mean the homemade aloe and honey mask to rejuvenate the skin

It is normal that over time our skin change your look. The years, the sun, the pollution, the makeup, added to the poor diet and the few hours of sleep are the factors that damage it the most and these beauty tips with natural ingredients, help to counteract the effect.

Particularly the skin of the neck and face are the ones that most reveal the passage of time, but this homemade face mask honey and aloe will help you combat fine lines, wrinkles and more to strengthen your beauty.

Remember that the skin It is an organ, the largest in our body and if you observe something out of the ordinary, you should not hesitate to go to the expert doctor, the dermatologist.

So how do you prepare homemade aloe and honey mask to rejuvenate your skin and neck?

This homemade aloe and honey mask you can easily make it at home, you will only need a few ingredients and follow this recipe, your skin will thank you.

Ingredients

1 medium stalk or leaf of aloe

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of moisturizer







Preparation

Remove all the pulp from the aloe and separate it from the yellow juice, it can irritate the skin. Now, place the aloe gel in a bowl and stir well with the honey and the moisturizer. Since you have a uniform paste, place it on your clean skin and on your neck, let the homemade aloe mask for fifteen minutes.

Now rinse with warm water and wash your face to remove all residue. Repeat the application of the mask daily for 10 days, you can store the mixture for up to seven days by refrigerating it.

Do not forget to reinforce the action of this homemade sheet and honey mask for rejuvenate the skin with a healthy diet, good rest and sufficient hydration.

