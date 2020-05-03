Homemade aloe and cucumber mask to rejuvenate the skin. | Pexels

The skin It is one of the most delicate organs due to its exposure to the environment and if we add to this the changes that arise over the years, the more it deteriorates. Fortunately we can rely on various home remedies to keep it radiant and one of them is the homemade aloe and cucumber mask to rejuvenate the skin.

This homemade face mask and natural based Aloe and cucumber, will not only fight wrinkles and expression lines, but it will help you regain firmness and if you use it from now on, you will be able to prevent several more signs of aging like stains and dryness.

East beauty tip It is one of our favorites thanks to how effective it is, because it is based on natural ingredients, cheap and easy to get, in addition to being very easy to make, your skin It will look spectacular at all times and you will even notice that there is little need for makeup to highlight your beauty natural.

Unlike several of the treatments of beauty that you can find in the market, this homemade face mask It will have no side effects, so there is no reason to worry. If you wish, you can also go to the dermatologist for an accurate diagnosis of the condition of your skin and establish the best treatment for her.

How to make homemade aloe and cucumber mask to rejuvenate the skin

The home remedies They are a great ally of your beauty and this homemade aloe and cucumber mask to rejuvenate the skin It is not the exception, prepare it following this recipe:

Ingredients

Half a cup of gel aloe or aloe vera

Half a cup of chopped cucumber without seeds

Half cup water

1 vitamin E capsule, you can get it at a pharmacy







Homemade aloe and cucumber mask to rejuvenate the skin. Unsplash





Preparation

Mix the water, the cucumber and the aloe until well integrated, then add the powder from the vitamin E capsule and mix again. Apply the homemade aloe and cucumber mask on your clean face and neck, let it act for 20 minutes and remove with lukewarm water. Repeat once a week for best results.

