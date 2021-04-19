Homely, a Mexican startup with a social sense wins Demo Day 2021

Homely stood out among more than 70 ventures for its social sense, which seeks to dignify cleaning workers. (Photo: Courtesy Melina Cruz)

Homely, is a startup with a social sense that links cleaning professionals with businesses and homes from a perspective of dignifying work. And now she is the winner of the Platzi DemoDay 2021 entrepreneurship program.

The company was founded by Melina Cruz and Edgar Tello and was chosen for its high social impact. In the context of the program Platzi DemoDay 2021, Homely stood out –from its first stage– among 70 registered startups.

Homely, a startup with a social sense

To date, Homely has linked more than 800 people with fair wages, insurance of medical expenses and certainty of payments.

Currently, it is a company with remarkable growth. On March 1 he turned five years old and currently bill more than $ 50,000 per month.

Homely was part of a 10 week program coordinated by Platzi, during which intensive training and support were offered to the most promising Spanish-speaking startups.

The program also connected participating startups with strategic allies and opened fentanas for them to have greater visibility in the press and social networks.

The program was designed to take courses or personalized advice online, under the guidance of the founders of Platzi.

Keepers: for a new language

One of the main challenges that the company faces is to eliminate the offensive and discriminatory language with which they refer to “domestic workers” (a term established by the ILO Convention 189, that is, by the International Labor Organization).

To face this challenge, they sought to build a egalitarian code that names people by the work they do.

Unfortunately, it is a service and a segment of the population historically discriminated.

“That’s where we start, we really want to generate a change with which the staff who are performing a cleaning service can identify, but also the end user start changing how to refer to a cleaning professional”, Says the co-founder of Homely, Melina Cruz, in an interview with Tec Review.

The term adopted by the company was keeper which means guardian, “These people, beyond just cleaning floors or walls, actually safeguard the cleanliness and safety of different homes,” he adds.

Cruz considers that there was an important change in the perception of work throughout 2020, as keepers became a relevant sector to prevent the transmission of the virus.

On its social media pages, as well as on its digital platform, Homely seeks to build a different language for keepers, in which the main axis is to position the work they do.

Undertaking with a social sense

According to data from UN Women, the ILO and ECLAC in 2020, between 11 and 18 million people are engaged in paid domestic work in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Of the total, 93% are women, while 77.5% operate in informality, that is, without social security, a decent salary or a stable working day.

Homely seeks to position workers who perform cleaning services in Mexico and Latin America so that they are favored with fiscal, financial and technological inclusion.

For this, its founders propose the opening of banks, stable working hours and regularization as taxpayers.

Since its founding, Homely has sought to understand what the employment and income needs of a person are in order to offer them a position, either full-time or as an independent worker, but that always guarantees better opportunities, highlights Cruz.

Homely and Covid-19

As leaders they sought to adapt to the Covid-19 health crisis. In March 2020, they hit the market with a professional disinfection service, protective equipment, and specialized machinery.

“This new service started just when households had a concern about what they were experiencing,” recalls the co-founder.

The company was in charge of training the keepers in this new paradigm, with a professional perspective and a social sense.

The actions they took were:

Indicate from the first day to the end user all the measures they took to avoid being a factor of spread Delivery of kits with face masks Daily use of disposable shoe covers Application of disinfectant solutions Implementation of access and exit protocols from homes Recurrent PCR tests

Homely currently has coverage in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Chihuahua.

It offers services from 89 to 245 pesos, depending on the urgency and type of client.

The service request reception can be done in 60 seconds and have a keeper at the requested site in less than two hours.

In the future it intends to expand its services. “The goal is to be able to help more than a million people who perform a cleaning service throughout Latin America, not only in Mexico, to find a stable job that allows them to have higher income and more opportunities,” says Melina Cruz.

Platzi DemoDay Program

Homely is part of the Platzi student community, a digital training institution for entrepreneurs.

“With the founders of Platzi we plan to support these startups and make them grow. What we do is that twice a year we launch a call to participate in the Platzi DemoDay ”, he describes Juliane Butty, Director of Startups at Platzi.

According to the data provided, around 12% of its students create their own company. Today we have to transform Latin America into a competitive and innovative economy through startups, concludes Juliane Butty.

This year the first place went to Homely; second place for Emissary, a Mexican company that seeks a solution through electronic commerce platforms to facilitate the shipping process. And the third place went to The Food Market, a marketplace of local food producers in Argentina.