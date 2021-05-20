Homeless people can receive up to $ 3,600 per child with the Child Tax Credit



Eligible families will receive up to $ 300 per month for each child under the age of 6 and up to $ 250 for each child 6 years and older.

Photo: Jeff Fusco / Getty Images

The IRS is reminding homeless people who do not have a permanent address or bank account that they may qualify to receive the Tax Credit for Children, as well as the stimulus check.

What people in this situation have to do is file their taxes, since the IRS cannot send you the money from the check or the credit if it does not have the information of the eligible people, which it obtains through the returns.

The IRS announced earlier this week that the first payment of the Child Tax Credit will be made on July 15.. It is estimated that about 39 million households will receive the money, which would comprise 88% of the children living in the United States. These people will receive their payments on a monthly basis.

This means that families will receive in a year up to $ 3,600 for each child under 6 years of age. and $ 3,000 for each boy between the ages of 6 and 17. The administration of President Joe Biden expects this plan to lift more than 5 million children out of poverty this year, reducing child poverty by more than half.

For families to get this support money, they can file their tax return for free using the IRS Free File tool, which is in Spanish.

It does not matter that the homeless person earns very little money, that you do not have a job or if they have absolutely no income, the objective of the declaration is to give your contact information so that they can send you all the financial support for which you are eligible.

When the IRS receives your return, it will do the math and issue the payments you deserve. You don’t have to do anything else.

Since homeless people often do not have a permanent address, In the tax return you can put the address of a friend, relative or a shelter where you can go to pick up your check when it arrives if sent by traditional mail.

If you have a debit card, then the IRS can make a direct deposit to you.

