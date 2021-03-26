Homeless for 20 years gets 3-D printed house from Icon company in Texas



Image of a homeless man in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Tim shea, a man who lived homeless for about 20 years, is now the owner of one of Icon Company’s 3-D Printed Houses in Austin, Texas.

The story of this old man is proof that it is never too late to live with dignity.

Shea, 70, already enjoys her 400-square-foot home in Community First! Village, a space made up of houses reserved for people living on the street. The 51 acres comprise 500 3-D homes at the moment, the New York Post reported this week.

The man only has to pay $ 300 a month for the space and in the same community they offer him job opportunities.

Icon co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard indicates in a video that the company’s mission is to build residences in 3-D format for the community as a way to make decent housing accessible to all in different places.

“It’s a miracle for me to be living in a house this beautiful,” Shea said. “I could never have imagined that where I came from would ever have this beautiful place to live,” he added.

Since September when he moved from a mobile home to his new residence, his life has radically changed to the point that he has overcome his heroin addiction.

Home, which was printed with Vulcan II printer, It has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living room and a large porch.

Shea recounted that the new space gives her a sense of security.

“It is a feeling that I have established myself in a place and it is a way of hugging myself,” says the old man in the video provided by Icon.

A report from The Verge from last January explains that 3-D houses are made of concrete and take a day to be printed by robots.

The best part of this initiative is that the cost per unit is about $ 10,000. Icon expects the cost to eventually drop to $ 4,000.