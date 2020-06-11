If the campaign “Stay at home” revealed that thousands of people in Spain do not have a place to go through quarantine, the current de-escalation once again exposes the reality of homelessness: while for the majority returning to the street is a positive symptom, for many others it is the return to exclusion .

According to data provided by the Hogar Foundation Yes, in Spain right now there are “between 31,000 and 35,000 homeless people”. “And in Madrid, about 3,000, but it could be more.” The director of this NGO, José Manuel Caballol, tells Newtral.es that “it is impossible to know the exact number because there is no official record as such.”

In Barcelona, ​​the last count made by the Arrels Foundation, who also works in the field of homelessness, accounted for 1,239 people sleeping on the street (excluding those who managed to stay in resources set up by the City Council of Barcelona).

Several regional and local governments have launched initiatives to offer emergency shelter to this group of the population. In the case of Madrid, the City Council enabled the hall 14 of IFEMA, with 150 places, through which “314 people have been on the street” since it opened in March, sources from the City Council indicate to Newtral.es.

In Barcelona, ​​another of the cities where the pandemic has been fiercest, the Fira was enabled with the capacity to house 450 people, the Barcelona City Council points out on its page, where “800 people” finally stayed, according to the . agency. .

The closure of IFEMA and other assistance resources

As the de-escalation progresses, the question asked by organizations working with homeless people is what will happen when these emergency shelters close. José Manuel Caballol, from Hogar Sí, points out that since the foundation they have drawn up a “transition plan” with a first objective: “That resources be extended over time. We need a solution, we cannot put these people back on the street. “

Barcelona City Council explains that the two pavilions provided by Fira de Barcelona will continue to operate until September 30. Ferran Busquets, from the Arrels Foundation, tells Newtral.es that “it is not very clear where they will relocate these people from now on”: “We know that they are trying to launch services and initiatives, but we do not know how many people in situation street may benefit. Nor have they been very transparent with the profile of people who have come in these months of confinement. “

For his part, Hall 14 of IFEMA has already closed, although from the City Council they assure that “solutions have been put in place so as not to leave all these people without an option”. Thus, according to the Families, Equality and Social Welfare area of ​​the Madrid Consistory, of the 314 people who have gone through IFEMA, “109 have been relocated to the stable network of homeless people and 7 to the migration network because they were applicants for asylum”. “The rest, on their own initiative, have decided to reject the hostel option,” added the source.

Hall 14 of IFEMA, enabled for homeless people, closes | Photo: UME

José Manuel Caballol points out that “the idea of ​​hostelry must be transcended, providing this population with standardized homes”. According to the Madrid City Council, they are working on housing initiatives beyond shelter, such as Housing First, Housing Led or No Second Night. In addition, they assure, they have expanded “the cold campaign, which always ends in March, and this year will continue. ” This means that the centers that the homeless can go to during the winter months for lunch, dinner and sleep will be enabled (at least some of their places) for the next few months as well.

The director of Hogar Sí celebrates the initiative but considers that it is “insufficient”, and not only in Madrid, but throughout the country. According to a map prepared by this foundation with information from 90 municipalities, in Spain “7,341 emergency places to offer basic accommodation and care ”.

Places that, being an emergency, will be postponed or eliminated but it does not seem that they will convert into homes: “91% of the resources that have been put in place are collective accommodation, that is, similar to existing hostels and care centers. Almost 8% of these new places have been enabled in hotels and pensions and less than 1% of the total, in standard dwellings ”, they explain from Hogar Sí.

From the street to the home

Fernando, 43 years old, He was able to access one of the houses of the Housing First model, promoted in Spain by Hogar Sí under the name of á Habitat ’. Thanks to a raffle, Fernando, who had been living on the street for four years and who had signed up for this initiative a year ago, was offered a two-bedroom apartment in A Coruña. He accepted and in November 2019 they gave him the keys: “At first everything was strange, I did not know how to make this a home.”

Fernando pays 30% of his income for his home: in total, 129 euros of the 430 that you receive from the Minimum Insertion Income. He has “the same rights and responsibilities as anyone who rents a home,” he explains.

Fernando with the keys to his new house thanks to the initiative Sí Habitat ’of Hogar Sí | Image: loaned by him

The arrival of the pandemic already caught him at home, in his new home. “I had just moved a few months ago. It has given me immense peace of mind to think that I don’t have to be hanging around every day thinking about find a place to sleep“, bill.

Fernando remembers that it was impossible for him to find a room to stay: “Either you cannot pay for it, or it does not meet minimum requirements, or they do not want to rent it to you. In my case, the stigma of being a homeless person adds another: being from gypsy ethnicity”

José Manuel Caballol delves into this idea: “Believing that a person is on the street because he wants to is a mistake and a myth.” According to him, “the hostility of the rental market is even greater for the homeless, even when they have a job.”

Housing as a right

In this sense, from the Madrid City Council they point out that “there are people housed in IFEMA during the pandemic who have now refused to be relocated”. On this, the director of Hogar Sí insists on the need to go beyond the traditional hostels: “Homeless people sometimes refuse to go to the places we offer them because they are quite unworthy. Sometimes they do not want to go because they are not allowed to enter with their partner or with their pet; others because for those people having to share a room with 10, 12 and up to 15 people creates insecurity ”.

Ferran Busquets, from Fundació Arrels, explains that from the Barcelona City Council they recognize that “a large part of the people who have been served have just stayed in a street situation due to the pandemic“

It is also the analysis offered by the Madrid City Council, which in conversation with Newtral.es assures that “a high percentage were people who were left homeless when the health crisis began.” From the Town Hall they give the example of “an Uber driver who lost his job.”

Busquets defends that housing is a right, an assumption from which he articulates his complaint to emergency housing services: “Waiting for the public hostels that exist in Barcelona to accommodate people who are now staying in emergency places is a mirage because the waiting list these centers already ranged between five and seven months before the state of alarm ”.