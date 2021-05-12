Homeless !, a member of the Hoy Program reveals problems | Instagram

A dear member of the Hoy Program has revealed that he is in serious financial trouble and that he was even homeless, all in search of his wife’s health. The dear Carlos Bonavides, who is part of the participants of The Stars Dance Today opened his heart.

According to Uno.TV, Bonavides has confessed that he was forced to sell his house and has spent 10 million in the search for the health of his wife, who was at great risk after having been intervened for touch-ups in an area of ​​her anatomy.

Carlos Bonavides shared that his wife did not fall into the right hands and the consequences of bad surgery have caused serious health complications that have cost him 10 million.

One of the most beloved participants of the dance contest of the Today Program, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, shared that he has sold his house, two trucks and a piece of land, all to save his wife.

Whoever has stolen the heart of Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo and many more thanks to their performance on the track, assures that what he hopes is that justice will be done with the doctor who carried out this intervention and who assures, must compensate them and be locked up.

The actor who gave life to Hiucho Domínguez in El Premio Mayor indicated that he would like his message to reach the current President of Mexico to help him do justice, since the doctor has enough money and the situation does not proceed because he pays to be free .

Bonavides indicated that there are more anomalies on this professional assumption and that even the life of a child is involved in these irregularities. Carlos Bonavides claims to have ten years with his wife fighting for her health and for justice to be done.

Currently, the beloved actor is part of the participants in the dance contest of the Televisa star program, where he has become one of the favorites of the public for his feelings, career, integrity, his humor and the way he delivers everything in the dance floor.