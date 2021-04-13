Homeland starts the Mexican vaccine its Phase 1

Phase 1 of the Homeland Mexican vaccine will recruit 90 or 100 healthy adults in Mexico City, its results will be ready by the end of May. (Photo: iStock)

Patria the Mexican vaccine began its Phase 1 clinical trials with the recruitment of 90 to 100 young healthy adults in Mexico City.

This was reported by the general director of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), Maria Elena Álvarez-Buylla, when giving a report on the Mexican vaccine against Covid-19.

Homeland the mexican vaccine

During the morning press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the general director of Conacyt explained that the Patria vaccine had already passed successfully the first preclinical tests.

He added that these first results would anticipate good news about the effectiveness of Patria, the Mexican vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine is developed by Conacyt and the Mexican laboratory Avimex.

Key dates

Álvarez-Buylla confirmed that the recruitment of 90 to 100 healthy young Mexicans in Mexico City who will receive the first doses in Phase 1.

The application of the first doses of the Mexican vaccine in Phase 1 will be done immediately and the Conacyt waits have the results by the end of May.

Subsequently, it was considered that Phase 2 could start between June and July and if all goes well the final stage of tests would take place between August and September.

In October, Conacyt hopes to have effectiveness studies of the Mexican vaccine.

If the results are positive, Patria the Mexican vaccine would be ready for authorization for emergency use by Cofepris later this year.

“If everything goes as expected, we would have a Mexican vaccine at the end of this year,” said the general director of Conacyt.

What do we know about the Patria vaccine

Patria, the Mexican vaccine was developed based on studies of the Newcastle vector for the S protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

This procedure isolates the protein from the virus and allows the production of antibodies.

Its technology is developed for your nasal application or through an intramuscular injection as the doses currently applied by other foreign laboratories.

Other benefits

The Government of Mexico considered that the approval of Homeland the Mexican vaccine by the end of the year would allow an estimated savings of 855% with respect to the expenditure made on foreign vaccines.

Currently, the Government receives vaccines developed by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cansino Bio and Sputnik V, of which around 11.8 million doses have been applied.

To date, ends vaccination for older adults 60 years and for doctors in the public sector.

It is planned that the vaccination against Covid-19 will be extended to teachers in the following two weeks.

And from the last week of April or the first of May for adults between 50 and 59 years of age.