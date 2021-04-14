Homeland: Mexican vaccine funded by CONACYT will begin phase 1 trials with volunteers

Starting today, clinical trials begin on human volunteers for Patria, the first Mexican vaccine in history.

On Tuesday, April 13, during the morning conference of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, it was announced that the first Mexican vaccine is in phase 1 in humans. It will be called Patria, and it will be financed by the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT), according to the director of the institution, Dr. María Elena Álvarez-Buylla Roces.

What is phase 1 clinical trials?

Mexico is capable of having its own vaccine against Covid-19. The president @lopezobrador_ and the head of Conacyt, Dr. @elenabuylla announce progress in the development of the Mexican vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, proposed by @AvimexLab. Phase 1 will begin soon in humans. – Conacyt México (@Conacyt_MX) April 13, 2021

According to Dr. Álvarez-Buylla Roces, the efforts being made by CONACYT are intended to recover the sovereignty of Mexico in the production of vaccines, getting to the cutting edge in health sector technology. With the arrival of Patria, the new Mexican vaccine against COVID-19, a new horizon of possibility for the end of the pandemic.

The phase 1 in humans corresponds to the first stage of clinical trials on new drugs. Generally speaking, it is the first attempt to apply them to people. With this, it seeks to detect errors and measure their effectiveness, to avoid long-term consequences or unexpected effects.

According to the expert, the research effort has been made hand in hand with private companies to ensure a effective progress in the development of Homeland. Among them, highlighted the participation of AVIMEX, “With a long history and prestige in the production of biologicals”, as he pointed out at the conference.

We suggest: Mexican authorities detect a new case of the British variant of COVID-19 in Guanajuato

Homeland: the first Mexican vaccine

The name of the vaccine, Patria, was granted by President López Obrador. According to Álvarez-Buylla Roces, in the development of the vaccine, the pparticipation of scientists from national and international universities, as well as with the support of IMSS for clinical research of the project.

Vaccine development, according to the expert, ensures the protection of people without causing side effects. This will ensure that they can resist possible COVID-19 infection, as it has shown to be effective in various animal species in which it has been tested, particularly in rodents and pigs.

The fundamental purpose is provide the population with the necessary antibodies to avoid a serious picture of coronavirus. Although it is still in an experimental period, it is a reality that today the analysis begins in volunteer human patients. It is estimated that it can be distributed at the end of year, completely free of charge.

Keep reading:

GALLERY: This is the ‘new normal’ in countries that have already vaccinated the majority of their population

Scientists Behind AstraZeneca Vaccine Develop Antibiotic-Resistant Supergonorrhea Vaccine