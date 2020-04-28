Homeland seems to have won the bet that so many series lose: delight fans with its final episode. The spy thriller bowed out Sunday night on the American channel Showtime after eight seasons and, according to the reactions of viewers, the program led by Claire Danes came out with flying colors.

“Congratulations to Homeland for being the only series to achieve its finale,” reads Twitter. “10/10, I would spend nine more years watching again,” said Annie Karni, a White House correspondent for the New York Times.

Signed on here hoping for more Homeland finale chatter. 10/10, would spend nine years watching again. – Annie Karni (@anniekarni) April 27, 2020

Eventful diffusion

The broadcasting of this series inspired by the Israeli Hatufim program was not without its pitfalls, however. Celebrated from its start in 2011, rewarded with numerous awards, Homeland has lost its share of viewers over the years and suffered the wrath of critics (“When good TV becomes bad”, headlined the Guardian in 2017). But the fans who clung to CIA agent Carrie Mathison’s setbacks and her complex relationship with her mentor, Saul, were not disappointed. Probably thanks to the creators’ decision to offer a bittersweet ending to the characters:

“Giving Carrie a happy ending would have sounded wrong,” says IndieWire. “To give her a tragic ending would have been too easy. Homeland challenged her viewers to contemplate impossible choices, as her characters do, and the series found one last chance to do so.”

“Carrie has found a form of peace”

“We understood that one of the things spectators least expected was a little hope at the end. So that’s what we chose to do,” said the co-creator of Alex Gansa program at the Hollywood Reporter. “Obviously, Carrie has blood on her hands, but she has found a form of peace and a sense of belonging in the place where she is. It took a lot of trial and error to get there. “

Will Homeland ever reinvest on the small screen? “Never say never,” he told Entertainment Weekly. Before adding: “We are all happy with the way we ended the series. A new chapter does not seem necessary for the moment.”