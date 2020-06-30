If there is one type of device that has taken off strongly in recent years, that is mesh or mesh routers. During these last weeks, I have been able try the Amazon eero router. And the result is quite good from the point of view of an Apple user.

## Amazon eero router: technical specifications * Product: Amazon eero mesh router. * Dimensions: 98 x 98 x 60mm. * Connection: IEEE 802.11a / b / g / n / ac dual band. * Bluetooth: bluetooth 5.0 LE. * Processor: 4 cores of 700MHz, 512 of RAM and 4GB of flash memory. * Encryption: WPA2. * Ports: 2 Gigabit ports and 1 USB-C port. * Compatible with HomeKit. * Price: pack of 1 eero, [109 euros](https://www.amazon.es/el-sistema-wifi-de-malla-eero-3-unidades/dp/B07WHMHLJQ/ref=sr_1_1?__mk_es_ES=ÅMÅŽÕÑ&dchild=1&keywords=eero&qid=1593432807&sr=8-1&th= ); pack of 3 eero, [279 euros](https://www.amazon.es/el-sistema-wifi-de-malla-eero-3-unidades/dp/B07WHMHLJQ/ref=sr_1_1?__mk_es_ES=ÅMÅŽÕÑ&dchild=1&keywords=eero&qid=1593432807&sr=8-1&th= ). ## Initial setup of eero with an iPhone



Amazon acquired eero [a principios de 2019](https://www.xataka.com/internet-of-things/amazon-compra-al-fabricante-sistemas-wifi-mesh-eero-su-plan-para-dominar-hogar-conectado-sigue-adelante), a highly valued brand in mesh routers. After arriving in Spain some time ago, I was curious to know how it was going in ** a home where Apple products predominate **. The first thing that surprises the team is its weight and dimensions: the mesh eero router is tremendously compact. Other routers of this type are quite bulky. In fact, at home we have the Netgear Orbi, which are much larger. Going back to the eero, if there is something they ** stand out for is their ease of connecting and configuring the equipment **. Of course, in my experience I have had a setback that we will detail later.

The setup consists of placing the eero in strategic places in your house, with access to an electrical outlet. The router that will act as the principal must also be connected to the modem (or company router). The eero app guides you through the entire process ** to make sure you put them in places ** with good coverage.

Introducing the Amazon eero mesh wifi system: 3 units

Once this is overcome, we will already have configured the network. The truth is that this app is far superior to anyone I have ever seen to configure routers. It’s actually better than the one I’ve come across with any non-Apple accessories to date. And that has been a few: 360-degree cameras, scales, sphygmomanometers, routers, etc.

Eero coverage: complete but less than expected

The eero kit we have tested consisted of three routers to place to a total theoretical coverage of up to 460 square meters. As it is a house of 80 square meters, we have only installed two of them. One in the kitchen, one in the living room, both being the ends of the house.

Before having a mesh system, coverage at the other three ends of the home was highly improvable. The kitchen was the worst stop, with a HomePod and a Thermomix that barely managed to connect to the network. Something crucial in these devices.

The eero app does a speed test every week, saving it in a history. In my case, the main router perfectly meets the contracted speed.

Now with the eero, the coverage reaches the essential corners of the house. Living room and kitchen are perfectly connected and with download speeds close to the maximum (100MB symmetric). In my case, the speed was already more than enough for the uses we have and my intention with a mesh router is to go further and steadily.

eero is quite simple to use and with intuitive controls. Although that simplicity can be an obstacle for those looking for something more sophisticated

Both HomePods have clearly benefited, one in the kitchen and the other in the living room. The one in the kitchen used to be slow to respond and sometimes lost coverage, just like the food processor. Which could be infuriating when you asked Siri for something. The eero have solved these connection problems, greatly reducing waiting times.

What is noted is that the transition between one satellite and another is not as fast as one expects. Go to the kitchen with the iPhone in hand, consult something and return to the salon in the meantime It can cause charging times to stretch more than normal. Of course, I have rarely had to turn off the Wi-Fi antenna on the iPhone manually.

eero and its integration with HomeKit as a flag

Integration with HomeKit is a quality that is increasingly taken into account. It is like a seal that gives confidence that the product will work well in an “Apple” home. The eero have been integrating with HomeKit since last February.

With this integration, the routers provide greater security to the rest of the HomeKit accessories in the house, preventing them from connecting to other devices on the network or internet services. That said, the eero is not added as a HomeKit accessory but it looks like a “bridge” or a hub and it is saved in the Home settings section. For this, it is necessary to have an Apple TV, HomePod or iPad that acts as a hub and that has the operating system version 13.2 or higher.

With more and more connected or smart devices, speakers and accessories, it is necessary to manage them all with a single touch

In general, the feeling with the eero is quite good. They are mesh routers designed for home users looking for simplicity and a wide and decent coverage throughout the house. The only complication I have come across is the configuration of all systems requiring Wi-Fi in a home.

Not just the iMac, MacBook, multiple iPads and iPhones, the Apple TV, two HomePods, and a business PC. You also have to add and configure Philips lights, Neato vacuum cleaner and Thermomix. These are precisely the ones that cost much more to configure and that if you forget one, you cannot use it at the right time because it is not configured. Here without a doubt, Apple has a lot to do (although that’s another topic).

As a summary, we can say that eero are mesh routers more compact and compatible with HomeKit that you are going to find in the market. If you are looking for discretion, reliability and integration with your home, the price should not be a problem.