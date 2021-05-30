Home theater like you’ve never seen it before

Access the best streaming services

The Laser TV incorporates a new highly customizable VIDDA U4 interface, with intuitive access, simple and with a fast load so that watching TV becomes a unique experience. In addition to numerous integrated applications such as Netflix, Movistar, Prime Video, YouTube, Freeview Play, etc. connect with the best global and local content from different areas such as music, sports and art, through the 200 global applications and 60 regional applications available. VIDAA is also your ticket to premium events, as it allows you to enjoy the best world events, such as UEFA Euro 2020. In addition, the Laser TV incorporates a TV tuner so that you can enjoy all the live entertainment on a TV screen. 88 “, 100” or 120 “inches. For easier and faster control, VIDAA can be connected to Alexa, so you can quickly interact with your Laser TV using only your voice.