The coldest time of the year is approaching and with it come respiratory diseases. In this context, the sanitation of clothing becomes a fundamental ally to prevent diseases. That is why, to reinforce health care, you can count on the line of washing machines Samsung and its diverse innovative, economic and efficient resources. Here we tell you some characteristics.

1 – Why choose a washing machine with a dryer included?

The answer is simple: practicality and versatility. This line offers two products in one (washer and dryer), which generates financial economy and optimization of space. If the user lives in a small apartment, with little access to the sun or without space to hang clothes, the washing machine with dryer is the ideal solution. Samsung offers different models with various functions in order to respond to the diverse needs of users.

2 – Sterilized clothing without chemicals

Leonardo Miranda, Master Trainer in White Line of Samsung Chile, points out about the benefits of the technology that Samsung has in white line: “Some of Samsung’s front washers have the Steam Sterilize program that allows clothes to be thoroughly cleaned using steam and without the need for any previous treatment. This innovation causes the washer to release steam from the bottom of the drum and in this way, each element of the load is fully saturated as it rises. This program allows the embedded dirt to be released, also eliminating 99.9% of bacteria. “

He adds that “in the case of the drum, Lavado Eco is the technology included in the washers and that allows to eliminate the same amount of bacteria and that works with a combination of soaking, pulsation and high-speed rotation to keep everything as clean as possible. To make it even easier, the washer will automatically notify you when it needs to be cleaned after every 20 cycles. ”

Furthermore, technology Air wash It is in the entire line of Samsung washing machines with tumble dryers and its principle is to deodorize and sanitize clothes. To do this, only use hot air, without water or chemicals. This cycle, made from steam emitted from the bottom of the drum, eliminates undesirable odors such as grease and cabinets, in addition to eliminating up to 99.9% of bacteria and allergens¹.

3 – Drum sanitation system

Another feature that contributes to the sanitizing process is the Eco Drum wash cycle. It was designed to remove dirt and 99.9% of bacteria that cause bad odors in the drum of your appliance; And all this in an economical way and without the need to use chemical products.

4 – Efficient removal of difficult stains

Greater efficiency in cold water. Soap, water and air are mixed together before starting the wash using the exclusive EcoBubble technology developed by Samsung. The drum is directly filled with foam, which penetrates fabrics 40 times faster² and generates a deeper cleaning, with the same efficiency of a hot water wash and greater energy efficiency³.

5 – Energy saving and 10 years warranty

The Digital Inverter motor offers quieter, more powerful and more economical operation for washers and dryers. Plus, they come with a ten-year warranty4, supporting the excellent durability of Samsung technology. In the Quick Drive line, energy efficiency is even higher, with washing time reduced by up to 50% and energy consumption by up to 20% 5.

