May 3, 2020 | 5:00 am

During the first three months of 2020, the volume of Internet property searches decreased 40% in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom; in Mexico the decrease is 22%, according to an analysis by the Lamudi real estate platform.

Digital portals have become the main sales channel, as well as the first point of contact when a person searches for a property for sale or rent, however, they have registered a drop in activity due to the confinements around the world by COVID-19 and economic uncertainty.

“What is happening is that the purchase decision is being postponed,” said David Narváez, director of Marketing and Communication at Lamudi.

In an interview with the CEO, he pointed out that although the number of searches has decreased, those who do it are more willing to continue the process.

Within the analysis carried out on their platforms, they identified that of the total number of people looking for a property, the contact they made with advertisers to continue the process increased 19.2% in January, 18.2% in February, 16% in March and 17% in first two weeks of April.

What Narváez interprets from this situation is that transactions are being prepared “it is a buyers market” given that there are people who are looking for liquidity with the sale of properties, while investors with sufficient capital are in a good position to negotiate the property prices.

In rental housing, there has been more activity in larger cities, such as Mexico City, the State of Mexico in the area adjacent to CDMX, Monterrey and Guadalajara, says Lamudi.

In this business segment, however, an increase in the average rental price has been identified, although not uniformly, but by areas, according to the Homie platform data.

And it is the state of Nuevo León that has seen the greatest increase in its prices, for example in Santa Catarina the average rental price in 2019 was 19,840 pesos and by 2020 the average price was 20,991 pesos.

Monterrey also increased, for the first quarter of 2019 the average price was 18,279 and increased to 21,317 pesos in 2020.