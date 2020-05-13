TheHome sales fell 18.6% last Marchin relation to the same month of 2019, to add 34,806 operations, its lowest figure in this month since 2016, as reported by the National Statistics Institute (INE) this Wednesday.

With this setback, the sale of homesreturns to negative year-on-year rates after rising 0.1% in February.

The INE recalls that, as a consequence of thestatement of the state of alarm in mid-March for the health crisis, the daily attention to the public in the Property Registries was carried out in March exclusively by email or by telephone, subsequently setting out the essential services that the Property Registries must provide.

In the current context, the INE has thanked the College of Property and Commercial Registrars of Spain (CORPME), the primary source of the data for this statistic, for the information effort it has made and which has made it possible to publish theMarch data with a response rate of over 93%, similar to that of previous months.

The fall in home sales in March wasconsequence of the decline in operations on used homes by 18.3%, up to 28,422 transactions, and the 20.2% cut in the sale of new homes, to 6,384 operations.

The91.2% of the transmitted housesfor sale in the third month of the year werefree housingand 8.8%, protected.

The sale of free homesdecreased 17.7% in March in the interannual rate, to add 31,750 transactions, while operations on protected housing fell 27%, with 3,056 transactions.

In monthly terms (March over February), home sales decreased by 21.1%, their biggest decline this month at least since 2016.

Andalusia, at the head

Last March, the highest number of merchanting of dwellings per 100,000 inhabitants occurred inValencian Community (125), Murcia (113) and Andalusia (106).

Precisely, in absolute values,Andalusia was the region that carried out the most operations on housing in the third month of the year, with 7,054 merchantings, followed by Catalonia (5,949), the Valencian Community (4,974) and Madrid (4,333).

All communities reduced their home sales in Marchin year-on-year rate. The greatest decreases were registered in Madrid (-30.8%), Asturias (-26.4%) and Navarra (-26.6%) and the lowest in Murcia (-4.2%) and the Canary Islands (-6, 8%).

Farms transmitted

Adding the rustic and urban farms (houses and other buildings of urban nature),the farms transmitted last March reached 137,629, a figure 28.9% lower than that registered in the same month of 2019.

21.3% fewer farms were transferred by merchanting than in March 2019, while donation transfers rose 0.4% and exchange transfers decreased 30.7%. On the other hand, inheritance operations decreased by 24.1%.

According to INE data,the number of merchantings of rustic properties fell by 27.3% year-on-year in March, to a total of 9,861 operations, while merchantings of urban properties, which include housing, decreased 20.2%, to 60,651 operations.

In March theThe greatest number of farms transmitted per 100,000 inhabitants occurred in Castilla y León (611), La Rioja (537) and Castilla-La Mancha (524).

Galicia, with an advance of 5.7%, was the only one that registered a positive year-on-year rate in March, while the greatest decreases were in La Rioja (-45.6%), Navarra (-40.4%) and Madrid (-37.8%).

.