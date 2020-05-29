Home remedies to eliminate dark circles. | Pexels

In past installments we have given you several tips on home remedies and face masks to combat aspects of skin such as wrinkles, other signs of aging, acne and blemishes, but we always take care of the eye contour due to its great sensitivity. Today we will focus on Dark circles and how to remove them.

Our face is the first letter of introduction to the exterior and without a doubt, the gaze is usually the main focus of our beauty, but the eye bags they are able to overshadow them, causing us insecurities, grief and more. The good news is that there are several beauty tips that we can use in addition to the treatments dictated by specialist dermatologists.

Doctors like the team Mayo Clinic, point out that dark circles under the eyes, also known as dark circles, usually appear due to fatigue or are the result of swollen eyelids as part of the main signs of aging.

The eye bags They can also appear for other reasons such as:

Allergies

Atopic dermatitis

Contact dermatitis

Fatigue

Allergic rhinitis

Hereditary factors

Irregularities in the skin pigment

Rubbing or scratching your eyes

High sun exposure

Skin changes from aging

Hormonal changes

Bad nutrition

Bad rest routine

Smoking

Alcoholism

Long time exposed to electronic screens.

Now when it comes to home remedieshow do you know skin care in the eye area is very specific, because the skin in the area is very delicate due to its low content of collagen, elastin and sebaceous glands.

The recommendation for specialized treatments of eye bags is to visit the dermatologist (expert in skin treatment) and then yes, supplement with the natural ingredients that we will share below.

Homemade and natural remedies to remove dark circles

So the eye bags they don’t have to be a problem, apart from home remedies From this short list, remember that it is essential to sleep well, eat healthy and hydrate, so you will maintain a balance in your body that will not only help you look good but also feel the best. To combat eye bags, you can use these recipes:

Chamomile tea

Just make half a cup of chamomile tea, heat the water and rest two chamomile tea bags in it. Once the tea is ready, let it cool for half an hour and then put it in the freezer with everything and bags for two hours so that the drink is as fresh as possible.

Now place the chamomile tea bags over your eyes for 20 minutes, covering the area with swelling u eye bags. Remove and ready, you do not need to rinse but your face should be clean before application.

* This home remedy also works using green tea

Chamomile and yogurt mask

It is very similar to the previous remedy, except that instead of applying the tea bags, you are going to remove them and mix the fresh tea with 50 grams of natural yogurt (it is more or less half of the individual portion that you find in the market). Apply the homemade face mask in the eye bags with your face clean and let it act for 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water.

Home remedies to eliminate dark circles. Pexels





Cucumber slices

Cut two thick slices of cucumber, remember to remove the peel and put them in the refrigerator for half an hour to cool. Now take them out and place each of them over your eyes, your foot should be clean. Let it act for 15 minutes and finally rinse with warm water.

Homemade mask of tomato, cornstarch and lemon

In this case, crush a medium or small tomato, add two teaspoons of lemon juice and a tablespoon of cornstarch or cornstarch. Apply on eye bags with your face clean and let it act for 15 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water to remove all residue and try to do it at night, because if you do not clean well and expose yourself to the sun, the lemon could cause spots on your skin.

You can toggle these home remedies for dark circles or use the ones of your preference every two or three days. In the event of any reaction or discomfort, immediately withdraw and visit your trusted doctor.

Visit our YouTube channel

.