The gastronomic businessman from Rosario Roberto Dutra He was formally accused this Sunday of having violated 14 times the social, preventive and compulsory isolation decreed by the Government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and he was returned to home prison.

The 62 year old man He was detained in a Santa Fe police station after escaping from his home, located in the luxurious Maui Towers building, overlooking the Paraná River, where he had to carry out the arrest that had been issued to him after he broke the quarantine.

Last Friday, the security forces of this province they raided his house after several complaints from the residents of the area who claimed that he did not comply with the court order and from then on his situation worsened.

During the noon of this Sunday, Dutra was subjected to an imputational hearing that was held by videoconference between the Rosario Criminal Justice Center and the Local Police Headquarters, to where the suspect was transferred in order to comply with this procedure.

As reported by the prosecutor in the case, Gustavo Ponce Ashad, the businessman was accused of committing 14 violations of isolation since last March 15,“which is the date your partner returned from the United States, a fact that was obtained by the notice of its neighbors in the face of such a ruthless attitude, and based on the work of the Criminal Investigation Agency of the Ministry of Security of the province of Santa Fe. “

After he was issued the first house arrest, at the beginning of last week, an alleged certificate on the letterhead of the Centennial Hospital in which the name of the gastronomic one was seen.

This alleged permission to travel on the street had the data of the suspect, who on paper appeared as an alleged employee of the aforementioned health establishment, fulfilling tasks of “Maid”, although your lawyer, Carlos Varela, assured Infobae that your client “I never use it”.

Consulted by the Télam agency on this point, the prosecutor Ponce Ashad clarified that Dutra did not show any document of this style before the Justice, although he did “He left a certificate from his partner, which says he is in good health.”

Meanwhile, Varela explained that the businessman “was not charged” for this alleged role with his data, since “anyone can make a certificate and accuse someone”, so in any case “that will be an administrative matter of the hospital” , since the permit would have the signatures and stamps of the local authorities.

Finally, the prosecutor indicated that “The accused will continue to carry out the quarantine with a house arrest after the agreement reached by the parties today, with a guarantee that was paid in the Municipal Bank of Rosario ”.

In this sense, Dutra paid a deposit of one million pesos and left the 5th Police Station. from the Rosario neighborhood of Abasto, where he was detained, and went to his fifth house, where he established an address, to continue his detention in isolation.

The prosecutor in the case explained that the businessman is charged with “a crime that carries a sentence of between two years and six months” in prison, although he estimated that the sentence will be set after an agreement with the defense.