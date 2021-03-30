Home prices in the US with the highest increase since February 2006

(Bloomberg) – U.S. home prices posted the biggest increase since 2006 in January, thanks to historically low mortgage rates that fueled a housing rebound during the pandemic.

The S&P CoreLogice Case-Shiller index of national property prices rose 11.2%, beating the median estimate of 10.5% according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. The increase follows the 10.4% increase recorded in December and was the largest rebound since February 2006.

“The accelerating price trend that began in June 2020 has now reached its eighth month,” said Craig Lazzara, global director of investment strategy for S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Low borrowing costs have given a boost to the real estate market. Mortgage rates fell to a record low of 2.65% in January, increasing borrowing power as Americans sought larger properties in the suburbs. Faced with a shortage of homes to buy, bidding wars have fueled a frenzied market that has seen prices rise in recent months.

US used home sales declined in February to a six-month low, reflecting a record annual decline in the number of available properties.

In the 20 US cities that Case Shiller tracks, prices increased 11.1% compared to the previous year, the largest increase since March 2014. The largest increases were recorded in Phoenix (15.8%), Seattle (14.3%) and San Diego (14.2%).

