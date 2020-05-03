Room for events / Author: Cuarentena_club

Logo vivetix / Author: Vivetix Last weekend the first virtual parties took place in Spain, a phenomenon that started in Canada and has finally reached our country.

The leisure and events sector is constantly evolving and the latest innovation took place last weekend. Large and small rooms gathered thousands of followers to attend various macro parties from their own homes.

They are parties that take place virtually through videoconferences and in which DJ is the protagonist, but not the only one, once inside the party, the main screen changes and shows those who attend that the best parties broadcast from their homes. People dancing, some in costumes, lights on the improvised stages, a group chat that ‘fumes’ and a long etcetera.

In Canada they were the pioneers in this type of party but it has quickly been exported to other countries like ours. From parties whose access is free to clubs where access is charged with shipping of drinks included.

In a short time it has been seen as tools that were used for video conferences, webinars or meetings of few people, now they are used for DJ sessions, concerts, shows, micro theater etc.

From Vivetix, a platform to sell tickets to events with the lowest management costs in the market, they are seeing how the sector is evolving. Currently the events that have grown the most have been those that can be carried out online such as courses, seminars, conferences, fairs or concerts. Also in which products are sent to the attendees, for example meetings with appetizers or wine, beer or cheese tastings in which an expert gives the tasting guidelines. Although there are many cases, “even a churrería was interested in payment management services to send such delicious food to its customers.”

One of the last initiatives that he trusted in Vivetix is ​​@cuarentena_club, which is a group of organizers who want to group virtual events and help promoters and organizers to launch them successfully.

