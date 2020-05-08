Guadalajara Mexico. (By Leticia Rivera) – No, you are not working from home, what you are doing is surviving a pandemic while you have video calls together and send emails from home.

The home office has allowed many companies to continue operating, and although they recognize that at first there was a fear that work would be relaxed at home, the effect was quite the opposite, as companies have seen much higher productivity peaks, they recognize managers and experts.

Home office increases productivity, but also chronic stress. | Photo: Pxhere

However, the routine has changed due to the pandemic, and the working conditions at home are not the same as a few months ago, even for employees who already worked under this modality, which has increased cases of burnout, or stress chronic for work.

Now the office is the home and the home is the office, and there is no opportunity to get out of it, which increased working hours and also the general feeling of fatigue, shared Carlos Navas, CEO of Cervecería Minerva.

Read: Stop trying to be productive

Read: Home Office: innovation alternative for my company?

“We began to detect that we were being more efficient in terms of results. In the first weeks we began to see that we were making more progress, but what we began to detect was that we were not aware of the schedule. We continued until 8, 9 at night sending messages, even on the weekend “.

“It was difficult to define when to work and when to stop working because they were in the same physical space,” he said.

Minerva produced a manual for the home office that it sent to all its collaborators where video calls and messages are limited after 6:30 p.m., reduced working days from five to four so that employees can also rest on Friday and teaches workshops and vital talks with experts to manage stress.

Taking care of mental health at work is important, but this season even more, shares Marco Antonio Liu, partner of Happinss, a platform specialized in mental health.

“The first recommendation that I would make to companies is that they take the issue of mental health as a strategy from their organization. It is a pandemic. You do not know what will happen, if we are going to catch it, if someone has already caught it The uncertainty of the labor, economic question, that generates a very strong emotional condition that we had not had, “he said.

Recommendations for companies in the face of work stress:

Establish internal policies on mental health.

Maintain a direct communication channel with the employee to discuss stress and what they can do to avoid it.

Provide them with technological tools that help them meditate or breathe.

Symptoms of employees with chronic stress:

Loss of sleep.

Difficulty breathing.

Chest pain.

Eat excessively.

.