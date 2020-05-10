The confinement of COVID-19 forced various companies to carry out home office, or work from home for its term in English, which provides greater flexibility for its collaborators and economic benefits for the company itself. Read: How to rent a car without it becoming a nightmare?

In this way of working, companies can define the electronic means or channels through which the information will be transmitted and where their collaborators will be connected, this can be through video calls, electronic mails, telephone calls, work groups in social networks or virtual platforms, thus like instant messaging like WhatsApp and Telegram.

According to estimates by the OCC Job Board, 24% of organizations, mainly from the private sector, have adopted mobile work styles. To do this, they use the various technological devices for employees to carry out their activities without being physically in their offices.

This ensures that you are connected at all times and can keep up with what your direct and immediate managers may need, as well as with the rest of the work team.

What are the advantages of doing home office?

Some of the benefits of doing work from home are:

Reduction of transfer time and less stress from vehicular traffic. This applies in large cities where traffic does not let you go to get to your job, which affects the worker’s health due to the stress it causes.

Savings in transportation and other expenses. By doing home office you save the expense of gasoline to transport you, as well as the cost of urban transport. You also stop spending on fast food at work.

Time optimization and increased productivity. With the Home Office work time is optimized and allows greater accessibility to other options such as working through goals and not time.

To make a more effective Home Office, you must choose a suitable, comfortable and distraction-free space. You must also guarantee access to the files necessary for your work and prepare a schedule trying not to work neither more nor less than your usual schedule.

During the home office stay connected with your boss or work team as well as take a shower and get dressed to work, as this will make you stay more active during the day.

